26.07.2022 23:37:56

First Commonwealth Financial Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $29.6 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, First Commonwealth Financial reported adjusted earnings of $30.6 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Commonwealth Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $30.8 Mln. vs. $29.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.33

