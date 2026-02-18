Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie

Gulf Keystone Petroleum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 08:00:06

First day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
First day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo

18-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

18 February 2026

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

First day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo

 

 

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (“Kurdistan”), is pleased to announce the first day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE").

 

David Thomas, Non-Executive Chair, said:

 

“We are delighted today to complete the dual listing of the Company’s shares on the OSE and to welcome the circa 700 investors who purchased shares in the retail offering.

 

Oslo’s capital markets have long been supportive of Gulf Keystone, primarily through the historic provision of competitive debt financing, and have a deep understanding of the Company, the Shaikan oil field and the broader Kurdistan oil and gas industry.

 

In this context, the OSE listing will enable investors active in the Norwegian market with better access to the Company’s shares and, combined with cross-border transfers with our existing listing on the London Stock Exchange, will improve the liquidity of our share capital.

 

We would also like to thank the Company’s existing shareholders who have been supportive of this strategically important listing initiative.”

 

 

On 13 February 2026, the OSE approved the Company’s application for Listing on Euronext Growth Oslo. On the same day, the Company’s oversubscribed retail offering of a small number of new shares was completed, raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of EUR 1 million (the "Private Placement"). On 16 February, the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of new shares in connection with the Private Placement was validly registered in the Company's register of members.

 

Today, the new shares issued in connection with the Private Placement and existing shares transferred by one of the Company’s large shareholders from the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) to satisfy the OSE listing requirements will commence trading on Euronext Growth Oslo at 9:00 am CET under the ticker code "GKP" and on ISIN BMG4209G2077. Admission to trading on the LSE’s Main Market for listed securities will occur at or around the same time.

 

Following the Listing, the Company plans to implement arrangements to enable cross-border transfers of the Company’s shares between Euronext Growth Oslo and the LSE. The Company expects that such transfer arrangements will be implemented in early April 2026, through the cancellation of depositary interests currently trading on the LSE and transfer of these instruments to CREST Depositary Interests (CDIs). The Company is also intending to uplist to the OSE’s Main Market in due course.

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 418401
EQS News ID: 2277732

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs 2,31 1,32% Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Nikkei legt kräftig zu - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zur Wochenmitte mit Aufschlägen erwartet. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zieht zur Wochenmitte an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen