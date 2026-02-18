18 February 2026

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

First day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (“Kurdistan”), is pleased to announce the first day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE").

David Thomas, Non-Executive Chair, said:

“We are delighted today to complete the dual listing of the Company’s shares on the OSE and to welcome the circa 700 investors who purchased shares in the retail offering.

Oslo’s capital markets have long been supportive of Gulf Keystone, primarily through the historic provision of competitive debt financing, and have a deep understanding of the Company, the Shaikan oil field and the broader Kurdistan oil and gas industry.

In this context, the OSE listing will enable investors active in the Norwegian market with better access to the Company’s shares and, combined with cross-border transfers with our existing listing on the London Stock Exchange, will improve the liquidity of our share capital.

We would also like to thank the Company’s existing shareholders who have been supportive of this strategically important listing initiative.”

On 13 February 2026, the OSE approved the Company’s application for Listing on Euronext Growth Oslo. On the same day, the Company’s oversubscribed retail offering of a small number of new shares was completed, raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of EUR 1 million (the "Private Placement"). On 16 February, the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of new shares in connection with the Private Placement was validly registered in the Company's register of members.

Today, the new shares issued in connection with the Private Placement and existing shares transferred by one of the Company’s large shareholders from the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) to satisfy the OSE listing requirements will commence trading on Euronext Growth Oslo at 9:00 am CET under the ticker code "GKP" and on ISIN BMG4209G2077. Admission to trading on the LSE’s Main Market for listed securities will occur at or around the same time.

Following the Listing, the Company plans to implement arrangements to enable cross-border transfers of the Company’s shares between Euronext Growth Oslo and the LSE. The Company expects that such transfer arrangements will be implemented in early April 2026, through the cancellation of depositary interests currently trading on the LSE and transfer of these instruments to CREST Depositary Interests (CDIs). The Company is also intending to uplist to the OSE’s Main Market in due course.

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com

