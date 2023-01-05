|
05.01.2023 12:00:00
First Dollar's Banking and Identity Dashboards Streamline Customer Support for Plan Administrators
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Dollar, a technology company that builds healthcare benefits infrastructure, announced the release of its banking operation and customer identity tools today. Integrated within its Health Wallet Manager app, these dashboards give plan administrators the ability to own their customer support experience with real-time data reporting and self-service tools for customer funding and onboarding.
"Benefits administration should be a one-person, one-tool task," said Erin Barley, Senior Product Manager at First Dollar. "Our goal is to give admins quick, easy access to the tools they need so that they can spend less time in email chains and more time supporting their customers."
Legal and regulatory compliance requires the implementation of know your customer (KYC) and customer identification programs (CIP) for savings accounts. And while important for verifying customer identity and preventing fraud, these protocols have created a metaphorical black box for plan administrators of health savings accounts (HSAs) as most platforms lack an integrated tool for resolving customer CIP failures. First Dollar's Customer Identity tab solves this pain point by giving plan administrators visibility with reporting tools and the agency to resolve any issues with its self-service tools.
The Banking dashboard also gives partners complete control and auditability with its ability to view and manage their book of business, including the ability to check balances and create real-time reports. This increased functionality saves First Dollar partners time and money by giving them a one-stop shop for account details, eliminating the need to download multiple spreadsheets for the desired data.About First Dollar
First Dollar is a technology company that builds healthcare benefits infrastructure. Our health wallet platform gives benefit providers the tools they need to launch tax-advantaged accounts, supplemental benefits, or whatever they dream up next. For more information, visit firstdollar.com or connect with us on linkedin.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-dollars-banking-and-identity-dashboards-streamline-customer-support-for-plan-administrators-301713821.html
SOURCE First Dollar
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.