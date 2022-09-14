First-Ever GR Corolla Rockets Out this Fall

1.6L, three-cylinder turbo engine delivers 300 hp and up to 295 pound-feet of torque

Pure Toyota sports car, precision built at the GR Factory at Toyota's Motomachi Plant

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever 2023 GR Corolla might be the newest member of TOYOTA'S GAZOO Racing sports car family, but this hot hatch is ready to make a big impression on North American streets. Rooted in rally, developed under the scrutiny of master driver Akio Toyoda and inspired by Toyota's sports car lineage, GR Corolla looks to rocket to the top of driver wish lists as it debuts at dealerships later this year.

Powered by the lightweight, compact-yet-powerful G16E-GTS turbocharged, three-cylinder engine that pumps out an impressive 300 horsepower, GR Corolla will come in three grades: the Core grade, Circuit Edition and the limited, track-focused, MORIZO Edition. GR Corolla Core grade is expected to arrive at dealership lots in the Fall of 2022. The MORIZO Edition is expected in Winter 2023 and Circuit Edition is expected in Spring 2023.

GR Corolla's impressive output is thanks in part to a unique triple exhaust that reduces back-pressure for maximum power delivery. The Core grade and Circuit Edition push out 300 hp and 273 lb.-ft. of torque, while the MORIZO Edition hits 295 lb.-ft. High strength engine components and a turbocharger also help GR Corolla punch above its weight. With a max boost of 25.2 PSI on the GR Corolla Core grade and Circuit Edition and 26.3 PSI on the MORIZO Edition, GR Corolla models have a manufacturer estimated 0-60 mph time of about five seconds.

Peak torque output on the Core grade and Circuit Edition hits between 3,000-5,500 rpm, with max horsepower at 6,500 rpm. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing engineers have aggressively tuned the G16E engine for additional power on the MORIZO Edition, with peak torque coming in between 3,250-4,600 rpm. Regardless of the model, drivers will find satisfying torque across the powerband.

Exclusively available with an intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), GR Corolla's short throw shifter and moderately tuned clutch keep drivers engaged with hands-on thrills. iMT is off by default for drivers who prefer finding the rev on their own but is easily turned on by the push of a button to the left of the steering wheel. For further responsiveness customization, Eco, Sport, Track and Custom drive mode selector comes standard on all grades.

Toyota's GR-FOUR All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) drivetrain brings rally-inspired engineering to the GR Corolla. With the twist of a dial or a push for Track mode, drivers can adjust the GR-FOUR system to fit a variety of road conditions and driving styles with 60-40, 50-50 or 30-70 torque distribution to the front and rear wheels.

The GR Corolla is built on Toyota's GA-C platform, with enhanced frame reinforcements developed specifically for GR Corolla at the GR Factory at Toyota Motomachi plant.

Available Core grade colors include Ice Cap, Black and Supersonic Red, all paired with a color keyed roof and rear lip spoiler, GR-FOUR stamped side rockers and wide-fender flares. On the inside, seating for five will come with GR-logoed fabric sport seats.

The Circuit Edition will be a limited-run model available for 2023 only. Standard colors are Ice Cap, Supersonic Red and Heavy Metal with the same GR-FOUR stamped side rockers and wide fenders as the Core grade. It adds a forged carbon fiber roof, vented bulge hood, a sporty rear spoiler, Brin-Naub® suede and synthetic leather-trimmed trimmed sport seats with red accents and a leather wrapped MORIZO signed shift knob.

The MORIZO Edition sheds the back seat in the name of weight savings and will be available in Windchill Pearl and a MORIZO Edition exclusive NEW matte finished Smoke gray color. It also comes equipped with a forged carbon fiber roof, rear lip spoiler, vented bulge hood, Brin-Naub® and synthetic leather-trimmed sport seats with red stitching, red mesh inserts and Ultrasuede® wrapped MORIZO signed shift knob.

All grades come equipped with Toyota's all-new, US-developed multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen standard. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) will also come standard.

Inspired Engineering

In 2007, Akio Toyoda wanted to expand the company's racing experience in its car development activities. As a starting point, he chose to compete in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the grueling endurance race held on the famous track winding through the German forest. It was an unofficial Toyota activity at the time, so the team was called GAZOO Racing and was made up of employees, including Akio Toyoda driving under the alias of MORIZO.

With a limited budget, the newly named team entered the race with two second-hand Altezzas. Despite adversity, both cars finished the challenging race, and a new era of Toyota motorsports and product development, one founded on a spirit of challenge aimed at instilling change, began.

As TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's first wholly developed and manufactured model for the North American market, the GR Corolla carries this spirit forward.

With professional drivers, experts and MORIZO at the wheel, GR Corolla was tested repeatedly at some of Japan's leading circuits, including Fuji Speedway, Suzuka and Tsukuba Circuit. In addition, the GR team carried out heavy duty dirt and snow driving with a Japanese Rally Championship driver. No road was left untested in the process, so engineers and technicians could sharpen acceleration and control worthy of the GR name.

GR Factory

To help meet the performance goals for the GR Corolla, Toyota has established a dedicated GR Factory at its production facility in Motomachi, Japan. It is the birthplace of legends such as the Lexus LFA and Supra A80 and is now home to the first GR production line, where GR Corolla and GR Yaris are assembled.

The body and component assembly lines comprise several different cells connected by automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) rather than the conveyors featured in conventional car plants. This fully flexible method of working, with many manual assembly techniques, enables precise body and suspension alignment, with variations in vehicle dimensions and weight kept to a minimum.

Being assembled by experts means that each GR Corolla takes longer than a conventional mass-produced car. The assembly line has been streamlined for precision, with elements such as body alignment and weld checks to ensure that each GR Corolla is crafted with meticulous care and attention.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has brought together highly skilled technicians from throughout the company to work on the GR Corolla. This team not only serves to assemble every GR Corolla but also helps to enhance the technical skills of other workers across Toyota facilities when learning is shared. It is a philosophy that's part of the overall GR mission at Toyota, developing people, growing the automotive enthusiast and motorsport community and making ever better cars.

The GR-FOUR System

With all TOYOTA GAZOO Racing sports cars firmly rooted in motorsports, it only makes sense that the GR Corolla's drivetrain was born from the rigors of rally racing.

At the heart of the new GR Corolla is the GR-FOUR All-Wheel-Drive system, Toyota's first sports all-wheel-drive system in over 20 years. Developed in collaboration with the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team and honed by WRC drivers, it delivers exceptional levels of traction and control with engineering designed to optimize drive power to each wheel, while remaining simple and lightweight.

Inspired by rally driving, the GR-FOUR system is designed for a variety of conditions. Whether the driver is looking to adjust performance for dirt, rain or snow, or just in the mood for a different feel, the GR-FOUR system offers settings to match.

With a twist of the dial, GR Corolla adjusts its four-wheel drive performance to fit the driver's needs. For everyday situations, drivers can set a front/rear torque distribution of 60:40. For sporty driving, balance can shift to the rear, with 30:70 distribution for a fun-to-drive quality on winding roads and circuits. For maximum stability, a 50:50 setting can be used for fast, competitive track driving on circuits or special stages. In each mode, the torque balance will automatically adjust in response to the driver's inputs, vehicle behavior and road or track conditions.

The GR Corolla Circuit and MORIZO Editions are also equipped with front and rear Torsen® Limited-Slip Differentials (LSD), which offer enhanced cornering performance and grip with control of left and right-hand drive torque distribution on the front and rear axles. The Core grade comes with AWD open differentials standard, with the dual LSD available as part of the Performance Package on the Core grade.

Revolutionary Three-Cylinder Turbo Engine

For GR Corolla, Toyota engineers took the same turbocharged G16E-GTS powerplant used in the GR Yaris and boosted its output for performance you will feel. Thanks to a three-pipe exhaust system, GR Corolla produces 300 hp and a satisfying exhaust note without any augmented engine noise. For the pure joy of its rumble, the center pipe is open while idling and up to 20 mph, where it will then close. At 4,500 RPM's the pipe reopens, reducing exhaust backpressure for powerful acceleration.

The G16E also benefits from motorsport technologies that maximize performance, including multi-oil jet piston cooling, large-diameter exhaust valves and a part-machined intake port. Displacing 1,618 cubic centimeters, it produces a maximum power of 300 hp and 273 lb-ft. of torque on the Core grade and Circuit Edition and 295 pound-feet of torque in the MORIZO Edition model.

Compact and lightweight, the DOHC 12-valve engine features a single-scroll ball-bearing turbo and is matched to a 6-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with rev-matching engineered to accommodate high torque levels. The turbocharger is integrated in the exhaust manifold, reducing weight, while control of wastegate bypass gases is used to improve the catalyst's warm-up efficiency.

Combustion is fed by Toyota's D-4S direct and port fuel injection system, which operates at high pressure for maximum fuel dispersion, for a manufacturer's estimated 21 city/28 highway/24 combined mpg rating.

Wide, Rigid and Designed to Handle

To achieve control worthy of the GR badge, a highly rigid body was specially constructed for GR Corolla. Based off the GA-C platform, GR Corolla is designed for handling performance that rewards the driver.

Enhanced rigidity comes from significantly more weld points in the frame, particularly to strengthen joints, with 349 more spot welds. Further gains are made through extensive use of structural adhesive, which increases the joint rigidity between component parts. There are just over nine additional feet of adhesive on the Core grade/Circuit Edition and nearly 20 more feet on the MORIZO than the Corolla Hatch.

Additional structural support includes underfloor tunnel and rear wheelhouse braces. The MORIZO Edition adds two braces that span the rear of the cabin for structural support. The brace also serves as an in-car "tire rack" that allows a spare set to be vertically placed for a track day.

The front suspension is a MacPherson-type strut design that is light weight and maximizes the tires' grip potential. Made up of circuit-tuned coil springs, shock absorbers and stabilizer bars, the front suspension is designed to maximize power delivery to the wheels and provide optimum cornering capability on all surfaces. The rear suspension uses a double-wishbone type multilink assembly that accommodates the AWD system's goal of maximum agility and stability. The MORIZO Edition tweaks the suspension with a stiffer spring rate on the circuit-tuned coils and red-painted monotube shock absorbers.

Wide tread tires ensure high cornering performance while maintaining the excellent high-speed stability of the GR Corolla's 103.9-inch-long wheelbase. The Core grade and Circuit Edition wear 235/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and come equipped with 18-in. gloss-black 15-spoke cast alloy wheels. The MORIZO Edition wears 245/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that are mounted on 18-in. forged alloy wheels.

Stopping power comes from opposed, fixed-caliper disc brakes with 14-inch x 1.1-inch ventilated and slotted rotors outfitted with 4-piston aluminum calipers on all grades. At the rear, 11.7-in. x 0.7-in. ventilated rotors with 2-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes come standard on the Core grade. Red-painted GR logoed calipers are standard on the Circuit and MORIZO Editions. The red-painted front and rear calipers are available with the Performance Package on the Core grade.

Lightweight and Aerodynamic

Throughout GR Corolla, there has been a focus on saving weight to maximize the performance potential without compromising strength and safety. This rigorous approach is particularly evident in the car's construction, with extensive use of lightweight metals and materials used in key areas.

On the Circuit and MORIZO Editions, the roof is made of a forged carbon sheet molding compound. This lightweight, highly rigid material is lighter than steel, helping lower the car's center of gravity.

Aluminum is used for the hood while front door panels are steel on all grades, with light and strong high-tensile steel in critical areas designed so that the car's structure can help safely absorb and dissipate impact forces.

The MORIZO Edition takes weight savings a few steps further. The removal of the back seat, use of forged wheels and ounce-cutting measures like no rear door speakers, no rear window regulator or rear wiper, makes the MORIZO Edition about 100-pounds lighter difference than the Circuit Edition.

Curb weight for the Core grade comes in at 3,252 pounds (3,262 pounds when equipped with the dual LSD option), Circuit at 3,285 pounds, and MORIZO at 3,186 pounds.

GR Corolla's 0.35 coefficient of drag is partially attributed to GR Corolla's ascending nose and tapering roof line. Wind flow is directed onto the rear lip spoiler to reduce drag. As with rally cars, the shaping of the front and rear canards and GR-FOUR stamped lower rockers efficiently channel airflow down the sides of the vehicle and a flat underfloor helps reduce drag and improve stability.

Rally Ready Hot Hatch Style

The wide stance and broad hatchback design of GR Corolla projects a strong, attack-ready style with its black GR badged functional matrix grille. The dynamic exterior includes functional air ducts flanking both sides on the Core grade and MORIZO Edition, and a stylish front grille featuring integrated LED fog lamps and GR badge comes standard on all models. Auto on/off LED headlamps and LED DRLs are also standard on all grades.

All grades feature wide front and rear fender-flares. The Circuit and MORIZO Edition have a bulge hood with functional air ducts. The forged carbon fiber roof on the Circuit and MORIZO Editions are matched with a matte black roof-mounted shark fin antenna. The Core grade features an aluminum hood with a color-keyed roof and matching shark fin antenna, gloss black power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators and gloss black window molding. The Circuit Edition comes with heated side mirrors standard, which are available with the Cold Weather Package on the Core grade. Side, front and rear GR Corolla badges are standard on all models.

At the rear, all models feature a rear lower bumper cover with functional air vents, which come in gloss black on the Circuit Edition. The tapering of the roof and rear pillars are complimented by a high mounted black rear sport spoiler on the Circuit Edition and a color matched rear-lip spoiler on the Core grade and MORIZO Edition. The wide track and flaring of the rear fenders emphasize the car's wide, low silhouette, with a ground clearance of 5.3 inches on the Core grade and Circuit Edition and 5.1 inches on the MORIZO Edition.

Race Inspired Interior

The design of the GR Corolla's interior reflects the car's performance, especially around the driver's cockpit.

Incorporating the feedback of professional drivers, a GR Full TFT meter was newly developed with a 12.3-inch color Multi-Information Display (MID) that shows 4WD mode, turbo pressure, gear position indicator and tachometer. The brightly lit display is designed for easy viewing in any condition and even features a start-up GR animation.

The shift lever is designed for a quick throw between gears. Positioned where the driver's arm is naturally lowered from steering, the action is light with short shift strokes, adding to GR Corolla's performance quality. GR Corolla uses a pull type mechanical parking brake.

The Core grade's cabin is finished with black and silver details. Drivers and passengers will find fabric trimmed sport seats with gray stitching and GR badged headrests; 6-way adjustable driver's seat with suede covered sheet seatback pocket; 4-way adjustable front passenger seat with seatback pocket are standard on the Core grade.

The Circuit Edition's interior is finished in black with red trim details around the door handles, center console, steering wheel and side air vents. For an added touch, a leather wrapped "Morizo" signed shift knob comes on the launch year Circuit Edition. Drivers and front passengers are cradled by Brin-Naub® suede and synthetic leather-trimmed sport seats with red stitching, red mesh inserts, seat back pockets and GR badged headrests. The driver's seat is 6-way adjustable, and passenger's seats are 4-way adjustable.

The MORIZO Edition offers exclusive red and black trim and details, including a red seat belt strap and a GR Ultrasuede®-wrapped, tilt/telescopic sport steering wheel with red sight line. The limited-edition model comes with Brin-Naub® and synthetic leather-trimmed semi bucket sport seats with red stitching, red mesh inserts and GR badged headrests; 6-way adjustable driver's seat; and a 4-way adjustable front passenger seat. Ultrasuede is also wrapped around the MORIZO signature shift knob.

Single zone automatic climate control and power windows with one-touch auto up/down function is standard on all grades. Heated front seats and heated steering wheel are standard on the Circuit and MORIZO Editions and are available with the Cold Weather package option on Core grade.

A GR leather-trimmed tilt/telescopic sport steering wheel with audio, Multi-Information Display, Bluetooth® hands-free phone and voice-command controls comes standard on the Circuit Edition.

Standard on all models is a push button GR engine start/stop button, aluminum sport pedals, two USB Type C charging ports, one 12V auxiliary power outlet, lighted foot wells, front console tray and rear console box. Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging with full charge indicator light is standard on the Circuit Edition and available with the Technology package on the Core grade.

Toyota Audio Multimedia

All GR Corollas feature Toyota's all-new, North American developed Audio Multimedia system. Displayed on an 8-inch touchscreen, the system offers an improved user experience and a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Connected Services trials1. Users can interact with the new system's design through touch and voice activation. And with Intelligent Assistant available with an active Drive Connect trial or subscription1, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The cloud-based native navigation system offered through and active Drive Connect trial or subscription allows for real-time Over-the-Air updates for mapping and Points of Interest (POI), and Google POI data is integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability.

Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth phone connectivity with support for wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability. An active Wi-Fi Connect trial or subscription offers 4G connectivity through AT&T for up to five devices and enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control. Adding to the already robust offering of audio multimedia features, the GR Corolla has playback ability with HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan three-month trial subscription.

The Circuit Edition offers an enhanced audio experience with an available eight speaker JBL® Premium Audio system including an eight-channel, 800-watt amplifier.

The GR Corolla comes with a host of additional standard Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance with up to a 10-year trial service. Service Connect offering drivers the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders with up to a 10-year trial.

14G network dependent. After the trial period ends, a paid subscription is required. More details on trial periods and subscription-based features can be found at https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/.

Safety & Other Technology

All GR Corolla models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), which includes enhancements made possible by system sensors with advanced detection capability. The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is also capable of detecting motorcyclists and bicyclists in certain conditions. When making a turn or approaching an intersection, the system is designed to detect forward or laterally approaching oncoming vehicles and provides audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist is designed to notify the driver via audible and visual alerts and slight steering force if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. GR Corolla will be equipped with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), which is designed to detect the preceding vehicle and adjust speed in order to maintain a preset distance. And when DRCC is set and engaged, and Lane Tracing Assist is activated, this system uses sensors to detect the lane or a preceding vehicle and provides steering support to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane while improved lane recognition delivers refined performance of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display them on the multi-information display (MID).

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard safety features on the GR Corolla include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn when vehicles are approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes. Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) helps detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and provide a visual and audible warning. Toyota's Rear Seat Reminder comes standard on the GR Corolla Core grade and Circuit Edition. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard on all GR Corolla models and helps improve control by reducing backward movement when starting from a stop going uphill.

Option Packages

GR Corolla Core grade is available with the following packages:

Performance package: Includes front and rear Torsen® Limited Slip Differentials (LSD), 4-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes, red-painted calipers with GR logo; 14-in. x 1.1-in. ventilated and slotted rotors (front), and 2-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes with red-painted calipers and GR logo; 11.7-in. x 0.7-in. ventilated rotors (rear).

Includes front and rear Torsen® Limited Slip Differentials (LSD), 4-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes, red-painted calipers with GR logo; 14-in. x 1.1-in. ventilated and slotted rotors (front), and 2-piston aluminum fixed-caliper disc brakes with red-painted calipers and GR logo; 11.7-in. x 0.7-in. ventilated rotors (rear). Technology package: Includes Premium Audio with Dynamic Navigation and JBL® w/Clari-Fi® and Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging.

Includes Premium Audio with Dynamic Navigation and JBL® w/Clari-Fi® and Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging. Cold Weather Package: Includes heated front seats and heated steering wheel.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)



GR Corolla Core grade GR Corolla Circuit

Edition GR Corolla MORIZO

Edition MSRP* $35,900 $42,900 $49,900 Packages/MSRP Performance: $1,180 Technology: $770 Cold Weather: $500 NA NA Available

Colors/Premium

Paint MSRP Supersonic Red: $425 Ice Cap Black Supersonic Red: $425 Heavy Metal: $425 Ice Cap Smoke (matte finish):

$1,645 Windchill Pearl: $425

GR Corolla Core grade will arrive at dealership lots in the Fall of 2022. The MORIZO Edition will arrive in Winter 2023 and Circuit Edition will arrive in Spring 2023.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. GR Corolla also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com.

