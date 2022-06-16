FIRST-EVER SERVICETITAN HVAC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TO SHINE A LIGHT ON HVAC TRADE PROFESSIONALS AND APPRENTICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Online Digital Competition Opens as Part of IDEAL Elite Trades Championship Series

SYCAMORE, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., a family-owned business that designs and manufactures products for the professional trades, and Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, today joined with ServiceTitan , a software platform built to power the trades, to announce the first-ever ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship competition. The competition, now open, is the newest addition to the IDEAL Elite Trades Championship Series and will celebrate and showcase the incredible skills of HVAC professionals and students across the country.

The program will include two qualifying rounds before 30 finalists (fifteen professionals and fifteen apprentices) are selected for the all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship semi-finals and finals on Nov. 2 in Tampa, Florida. In addition to title bragging rights, finalists will vie for cash and prizes totaling over $115,000.

"Tradespeople are the country's backbone, and the pandemic reminded us that we can't take our essential skilled trade workers for granted," said Doug Sanford, Senior Vice President of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. "We're thrilled to partner with ServiceTitan to expand on the success of the series to include an all-new program focused on the HVAC technicians."

"Technicians are the unsung heroes that work tirelessly to keep our heaters working in the dead of winter, and our air conditioners running during a scorching summer heatwave," said Tom Howard, Vice President of Customer Success at ServiceTitan. "For far too long the trades industry has not been given the spotlight it deserves and I'm incredibly proud that ServiceTitan is a part of this effort to showcase the skills and experience of some of the most talented technicians in the industry."

Unlike the other national championship events in the series, which hold live regional qualifying events, the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship will have its qualifying events exclusively online, increasing the opportunity for participation. The Digital Online Qualifier round, which runs through July 31, is open to any HVAC apprentices with less than three years of experience or any Professionals who are EPA-Certified, Licensed Technicians, and have more than three years of experience. While registration is required, there is no fee to participate.

The qualifying round will feature a five-minute multiple-choice test. Those who pass will advance to a practical skill set round, which will run from Aug. 1-Sept. 25. The top 15 apprentices and the top 15 professionals will be invited to compete live in the semi-finals at the Tampa Convention Center.

All qualifying round winners who advance to the semi-finals will receive a custom VIP prize package from ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship sponsors and an all-expenses-paid trip to Tampa, Florida, to compete in the 2022 program. Other sponsors supporting the ServiceTitan National HVAC Championship include 7-Eleven, Duluth Trading and Little Giant Ladder Systems.

For more information and to register to compete, visit www.HVACNationals.com .

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, lighting and infrastructure industries. The 105-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership. For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com.

About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of sports, lifestyle, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in Sponsorship Consulting, Experiential Marketing, Hospitality, Customer Engagement, Content Marketing, Productions and Sports Properties, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps their clients to create ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

