22.04.2021 22:02:00
First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings
ABILENE, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $56.92 million, up $19.69 million or 52.87 percent, when compared with earnings of $37.23 million in the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.26 in the same quarter a year ago.
"We are extremely pleased that last year we did not look at the pandemic as a hurdle to performance, but we looked at it as an opportunity to be here and serve our customers. This created a great deal of momentum which maximized earnings last year and has rolled right into the first quarter this year. During the quarter, the Company had an organic asset growth of $1.20 billion driven by loan growth of $103.38 million, net of PPP and held-for-sale loans, and deposit growth of $737.63 million while overall asset quality continued to improve. We remain very focused on serving our customers and capitalizing on our growth over the last year," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $88.82 million, up $7.92 million from $80.90 million for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.55 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.91 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income was positively impacted by a $2.05 billion increase in average-earning assets to $10.56 billion for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period a year ago. The net interest margin was negatively impacted by the overall level of excess liquidity which totaled $1.08 billion at March 31, 2021 pending investment.
For the first quarter of 2021, interest income included Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees of $6.25 million compared to $5.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The remainder of the PPP loan deferred fees totaled approximately $16 million at March 31, 2021, including approximately $11 million for 2021 originations, and continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months. Additional information related to the Company's PPP loan balances are included in the following table:
PPP Loans Originated
PPP Loans Outstanding at
Number Of
Dollars Of Loans
Number Of
Dollars Of
PPP Round 1
6,530
$ 703,450,000
2,759
$ 315,879,000
PPP Round 2
2,016
216,683,000
1,990
215,931,000
PPP Total
8,546
$ 920,133,000
4,749
$ 531,810,000
*PPP loan balances accounted for $499.35 million in average balances for the period.
At March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2021 of $2.00 million. The Company's provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in the economic outlook for our markets across Texas and overall improvements in asset quality.
During the first quarter of 2021, net charge-offs totaled $131 thousand compared to $1.91 million in the first quarter of 2020. At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $62.97 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.31 percent of loans excluding PPP loans, compared to $60.44 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.30 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.92 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.75 percent at March 31, 2021, compared with 0.87 percent at March 31, 2020. Classified loans totaled $190.42 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $190.35 million at March 31, 2020.
Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2021 rose to $34.87 million from $28.73 million for the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:
- Trust fees increased to $8.30 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $7.44 million in the first quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $7.54 billion, up 22.55 percent at March 31, 2021 from $6.15 billion at March 31, 2020.
- Service charges on deposits were $4.79 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $5.92 million in the first quarter of 2020.
- ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $8.68 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $7.40 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.
- Mortgage income increased to $9.89 million compared with $3.85 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated.
- Gains on sales of securities and other assets total $1.01 million compared to $2.18 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $57.72 million compared to $55.32 million in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:
- Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $34.93 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $29.64 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by annual merit-based pay increases, higher mortgage related commissions and increases to incentive compensation based on operating results.
- Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020 included merger related costs totaling $3.81 million.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.36 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 49.63 percent for the first quarter of 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.10 billion compared to $9.70 billion at March 31, 2020. Loans totaled $5.32 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with loans of $4.64 billion at March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $103.38 million or 8.94 percent annualized, from December 31, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $9.41 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $7.21 billion at March 31, 2020, driven by organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.67 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.53 billion at March 31, 2020.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2021
2020
ASSETS
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
190,350
$
211,113
$
175,088
$
188,373
$
191,486
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
893,221
517,971
58,933
196,426
76,378
Investment securities
5,109,631
4,393,029
4,431,280
4,118,863
4,107,069
Loans, held-for-investment
5,322,562
5,171,033
5,293,679
5,253,067
4,639,389
Allowance for loan losses
(62,974)
(66,534)
(76,038)
(68,947)
(60,440)
Net loans, held-for-investment
5,259,588
5,104,499
5,217,641
5,184,120
4,578,949
Loans, held-for-sale
65,405
83,969
101,055
66,370
42,034
Premises and equipment, net
142,415
142,269
141,002
138,933
139,554
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
312,842
Other intangible assets
4,499
4,911
5,394
5,884
6,392
Other assets
124,297
133,258
123,778
127,367
246,387
Total assets
$
12,102,887
$
10,904,500
$
10,567,652
$
10,339,817
$
9,701,091
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,350,145
$
2,982,697
$
2,950,407
$
2,941,679
$
2,288,597
Interest-bearing deposits
6,063,302
5,693,120
5,344,481
5,215,963
4,921,869
Total deposits
9,413,447
8,675,817
8,294,888
8,157,642
7,210,466
Borrowings
548,604
430,093
503,163
449,224
857,871
Other liabilities
475,408
120,400
150,100
150,502
106,392
Shareholders' equity
1,665,428
1,678,190
1,619,501
1,582,449
1,526,362
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,102,887
$
10,904,500
$
10,567,652
$
10,339,817
$
9,701,091
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
INCOME STATEMENTS
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Interest income
$
90,610
$
92,457
$
91,373
$
92,197
$
88,100
Interest expense
1,786
1,920
2,163
2,962
7,198
Net interest income
88,824
90,537
89,210
89,235
80,902
Provision for credit losses
(1,997)
(8,033)
9,000
8,700
9,850
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
90,821
98,570
80,210
80,535
71,052
Noninterest income
34,874
35,709
38,575
36,919
28,732
Noninterest expense
57,723
63,705
55,593
53,321
55,318
Net income before income taxes
67,972
70,574
63,192
64,133
44,466
Income tax expense
11,054
12,099
10,335
10,663
7,234
Net income
$
56,918
$
58,475
$
52,857
$
53,470
$
37,232
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.40
$
0.41
$
0.37
$
0.38
$
0.26
Net income - diluted
0.40
0.41
0.37
0.38
0.26
Cash dividends declared
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.12
Book value
11.70
11.80
11.40
11.14
10.73
Tangible book value
9.47
9.57
9.15
8.89
8.48
Market value
$
46.73
$
36.17
$
27.91
$
28.89
$
26.84
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,285,611
142,161,834
142,121,595
142,035,396
142,314,930
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,146,275
142,057,705
141,980,707
141,973,522
142,118,864
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,002,658
142,644,088
142,529,242
142,454,083
142,735,208
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
2.05
%
2.19
%
2.01
%
2.06
%
1.63
%
Return on average equity
13.83
14.27
13.14
14.00
10.11
Return on average tangible equity
17.09
17.74
16.41
17.67
12.89
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.55
3.75
3.75
3.78
3.91
Efficiency ratio
45.36
49.15
42.45
41.32
49.63
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
66,534
$
76,038
$
68,947
$
60,440
$
52,499
Loans charged off
(574)
(1,339)
(853)
(894)
(2,227)
Loan recoveries
443
778
444
701
318
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(131)
(561)
(409)
(193)
(1,909)
Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings
-
(619)
-
-
-
Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans
-
1,678
-
-
-
Provision for loan losses
(3,429)
(10,002)
7,500
8,700
9,850
Balance at end of period
$
62,974
$
66,534
$
76,038
$
68,947
$
60,440
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
5,486
$
2,309
$
809
$
809
$
809
Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings
-
1,208
-
-
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,432
1,969
1,500
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
6,918
$
5,486
$
2,309
$
809
$
809
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.18
%
1.29
%
1.44
%
1.31
%
1.30
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
160.00
155.61
177.99
174.83
153.16
Net charge-offs / average total loans
(annualized)
0.01
0.04
0.03
0.01
0.16
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
61,866
$
56,585
$
66,033
$
63,489
$
87,099
Substandard
128,550
140,866
136,010
137,408
103,249
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
190,416
$
197,451
$
202,043
$
200,897
$
190,348
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
39,333
$
42,619
$
42,673
$
39,320
$
39,226
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
23
24
25
25
26
Accruing loans 90 days past due
2
113
23
92
209
Total nonperforming loans
39,358
42,756
42,721
39,437
39,461
Foreclosed assets
300
142
331
287
983
Total nonperforming assets
$
39,658
$
42,898
$
43,052
$
39,724
$
40,444
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.75
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
0.76
%
0.87
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.33
0.39
0.41
0.38
0.42
OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Oil and gas loans
$
105,261
$
106,237
$
118,567
$
128,143
$
117,223
Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment
2.20
%
2.27
%
2.58
%
2.82
%
2.53
%
Classified oil and gas loans
10,079
13,298
26,823
28,366
22,032
Nonaccrual oil and gas loans
4,759
4,774
6,800
3,702
3,477
Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans
40
24
-
195
606
* Excluding PPP loans
RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Retail loans
$
282,310
$
216,244
$
229,386
$
216,244
$
217,380
Restaurant loans
51,772
48,618
39,523
46,418
25,570
Hotel loans
71,435
71,716
63,273
51,957
46,690
Other hospitality loans
24,014
21,970
26,041
23,230
8,470
Travel loans
664
780
801
908
937
Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
$
430,195
$
359,328
$
359,024
$
338,757
$
299,047
Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment
8.98
%
7.67
%
7.82
%
7.45
%
6.45
%
Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
$
45,214
$
31,192
$
28,171
$
15,837
$
5,680
Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
6,575
5,975
5,689
5,752
867
Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
-
561
26
178
130
* Excluding PPP loans
CAPITAL RATIOS
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
20.32
%
20.79
%
20.56
%
20.78
%
19.55
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
20.32
20.79
20.56
20.78
19.55
Total capital ratio
21.47
22.03
21.82
22.03
20.65
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.55
11.86
11.65
11.25
12.49
Tangible common equity ratio
12.35
12.71
12.61
12.00
13.09
Equity/Assets ratio
13.76
15.39
15.33
15.30
15.73
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
NONINTEREST INCOME
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Trust fees
$
8,299
$
7,672
$
7,461
$
6,961
$
7,437
Service charges on deposits
4,793
5,330
5,009
4,318
5,915
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
8,677
8,376
8,644
8,049
7,400
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
9,894
11,116
15,228
13,676
3,852
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
808
23
36
1,512
2,062
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
55
87
19
52
1
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
145
22
(2)
(24)
116
Interest on loan recoveries
382
235
202
154
265
Other noninterest income
1,821
2,848
1,978
2,221
1,684
Total noninterest income
$
34,874
$
35,709
$
38,575
$
36,919
$
28,732
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
32,636
$
34,773
$
32,104
$
28,836
$
28,670
Profit sharing expense
2,295
6,245
1,545
1,978
972
Net occupancy expense
3,147
3,067
3,193
3,101
3,027
Equipment expense
2,164
2,154
2,157
2,010
2,075
FDIC insurance premiums
701
663
587
463
45
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
2,772
2,811
2,829
2,610
2,985
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,726
2,302
2,615
2,931
2,921
Audit fees
281
407
526
739
411
Printing, stationery and supplies
325
449
615
533
566
Amortization of intangible assets
412
483
490
508
509
Advertising and public relations
1,388
1,600
797
1,011
1,195
Operational and other losses
287
537
621
728
576
Software amortization and expense
2,619
2,563
2,265
2,010
2,024
Other noninterest expense
5,970
5,651
5,249
5,863
9,342
Total noninterest expense
$
57,723
$
63,705
$
55,593
$
53,321
$
55,318
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,547
$
3,355
$
3,170
$
2,902
$
1,834
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,942
$
3
0.58
%
$
-
$
-
-
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
637,129
159
0.10
195,637
50
0.10
Taxable securities
2,251,419
10,264
1.82
2,086,419
10,708
2.05
Tax exempt securities
2,368,615
16,979
2.87
2,318,912
16,733
2.89
Loans
5,296,149
66,753
5.11
5,356,229
68,321
5.07
Total interest-earning assets
10,555,254
$
94,158
3.62
%
9,957,197
$
95,812
3.83
%
Noninterest-earning assets
700,550
674,229
Total assets
$
11,255,804
$
10,631,426
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,916,237
$
1,696
0.12
%
$
5,479,873
$
1,826
0.13
%
Borrowings
456,620
91
0.08
428,117
94
0.09
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,372,857
$
1,787
0.11
%
5,907,990
$
1,920
0.13
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
3,214,237
3,093,637
Shareholders' equity
1,668,710
1,629,799
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,255,804
$
10,631,426
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
92,371
3.55
%
$
93,892
3.75
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,009
$
3
0.51
%
$
840
$
1
0.51
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
223,104
59
0.10
352,628
86
0.10
Taxable securities
2,187,547
12,063
2.21
2,399,364
14,030
2.34
Tax exempt securities
2,058,032
15,737
3.06
1,800,339
14,733
3.27
Loans
5,334,174
66,681
4.97
5,248,052
66,249
5.08
Total interest-earning assets
9,804,866
$
94,543
3.84
%
9,801,223
$
95,099
3.90
%
Noninterest-earning assets
671,374
663,595
Total assets
$
10,476,240
$
10,464,818
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,270,600
$
2,064
0.16
%
$
5,135,772
$
2,550
0.20
%
Borrowings
482,555
99
0.08
877,076
412
0.19
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,753,155
$
2,163
0.15
%
6,012,848
$
2,962
0.20
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
3,122,995
2,915,461
Shareholders' equity
1,600,090
1,536,509
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,476,240
$
10,464,818
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
92,380
3.75
%
$
92,137
3.78
%
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,712
$
10
1.50
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
220,906
745
1.36
Taxable securities
2,263,329
14,655
2.59
Tax exempt securities
1,346,842
11,200
3.33
Loans
4,667,436
63,323
5.46
Total interest-earning assets
8,501,225
$
89,933
4.25
%
Noninterest-earning assets
692,432
Total assets
$
9,193,657
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
4,904,087
$
6,680
0.55
%
Borrowings
460,605
517
0.45
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,364,692
$
7,197
0.54
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,348,485
Shareholders' equity
1,480,480
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
9,193,657
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
82,736
3.91
%
