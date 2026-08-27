First Financial To Acquire First Illinois In Cash And Stock Deal Valued At About $111.3 Mln

(RTTNews) - First Financial Corp. (THFF), the holding company for First Financial Bank, N.A., and First Illinois Corp., the holding company for Hickory Point Bank and Trust, jointly announced Thursday the execution of a definitive agreement under which First Illinois will merge with and into First Financial in a stock/cash transaction valued at approximately $111.3 million.

Based on First Financials closing stock price of $79.07 on August 26, 2026, the implied per share purchase price is $45.00 with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $111.3 million.

The transaction will complement First Financials existing Illinois franchise by adding Hickory Point Bank's strong community banking presence in Decatur, Springfield and Champaign. The combined company will have approximately $6.9 billion in total assets, $4.9 billion in total loans and $5.5 billion in total deposits.

Hickory Point Bank brings an attractive core deposit franchise and strong balance sheet liquidity that will enhance First Financials' funding profile and support continued growth.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Illinois stockholders will be entitled to elect to receive either the per share stock consideration of 0.5727 shares of First Financial common stock for each share of First Illinois common stock outstanding or the per share cash consideration of $44.35.

The election stock or cash is subject to 70 percent of First Illinois common stock being exchanged for stock and 30 percent being exchanged for cash.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company's board of directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, receipt of regulatory and First Illinois stockholder approvals.

Directors of First Illinois have entered into voting agreements to vote their shares in favor of the merger and related proposals.