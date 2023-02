First five-year fixed mortgage under 4% since mini-budget launched by HSBC

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Britons will be able to fix monthly home loan costs at level below Bank of England base rateFive-year fixed -rate mortgages priced at below 4% are back on sale for the first time since just after the disastrous autumn mini-budget.HSBC has repriced its range and introduced a new five-year fix at 3.99% for customers remortgaging who are looking to borrow up to 60% of the property’s value. It means people are able to fix their monthly home loan costs at a level below the Bank of England base rate, which rose to 4% last Thursday. Continue reading...