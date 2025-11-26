First Graphene Aktie

First Graphene für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ABY7 / ISIN: AU000000FGR3

<
26.11.2025 06:42:49

First Graphene Signs Licence With Halocell Australia To Commercialise Graphene-enhanced Carbon Paste

(RTTNews) - First Graphene Ltd. (FGR.AX, FGPHF), an Australian-based advanced materials company, on Wednesday announced it has entered a 12-month exclusive licence agreement with Halocell Energy to manufacture, market and sell graphene-enhanced carbon paste.

The Financial terms were not disclosed.

The production at the company's Henderson facility is set to begin within a month.

Under the agreement, the company gains global exclusivity over the development and sale of the PureGRAPH containing product, while Halocell will receive a 10% royalty on sales and will also use the material in producing its commercially available perovskite solar cells or PSC.

Under the CRC-P partnership, FGR and Halocell developed a graphene-enhanced carbon paste already used in Halocell's PSCs, lifting efficiency above 30% and reducing production costs.

The graphene-enhanced carbon paste also offers potential across electronics, IoT, aerospace, satellites, renewable energy and other conductive applications.

This is an addition to the Joint Development Agreement from June 2022 and the CRC-P Partners Agreement from August 2023.

First Graphene closed trading 4.48% higher at AUD 0.0700 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

