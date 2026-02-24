dormakaba Aktie
WKN: 898080 / ISIN: CH0011795959
|
24.02.2026 06:30:16
First half of the financial year 2025/26: Continuing to deliver on transformation and expanding adjusted EBITDA margin
|
dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rümlang, 24 February 2026 – Till Reuter, CEO dormakaba, comments: “We continued to deliver on our transformation in the first half of 2025/26 and expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin. We are on track with our strategy execution, achieved the cost savings from our transformation program and delivered them ahead of plan.”
“Our focused vertical market strategy is delivering results. We secured major project wins in key verticals, underscoring the strength of our approach. Bolt-on acquisitions are gathering pace, expanding market reach and service delivery and supporting execution of our North American growth plan. Key product gaps across the Access Hardware Solutions and Access Automation Solutions portfolios are now closed, marking further progress in the plan.”
Group performance: adjusted EBITDA margin further expanded
Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 15.6% (+40 bps), with adjusted EBITDA amounting to CHF 211.9 million. This underscores the effectiveness of the company’s transformation program. Cost savings of CHF 185 million from the transformation program exceeded the initial target of CHF 170 million. Additionally, as part of net working capital optimization, rigorous cost management allowed the company to reduce inventories seasonality of the Group. Net profit amounted to CHF 77.4 million.
Strong financial profile and increased ROCE
Business Segment Access Solutions: Organic growth fueled by strong pricing execution, margin expansion
The ongoing transformation program continued to deliver a tangible and sustainable contribution to the segment’s profitability. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to CHF 185.3 million, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 70 bps to 16.0%.
Business Segment Key & Wall Solutions and OEM: High profitability maintained in a challenging market environment
Adjusted EBITDA declined to CHF 46.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 20.3% (-80 bps). Nonetheless, the business segment continued to operate at a strong overall profitability level.
Strategy execution: transformation program savings delivered ahead of plan
Execution of the North American growth plan is progressing, with clear momentum in closing key product gaps across the Access Hardware Solutions and Access Automation Solutions portfolios. This progress was reinforced by the acquisition of Avant-Garde early January 2026, which strengthens the entrance systems control capabilities in the automatics business.
In line with the company strategy, dormakaba closed another five transactions, strengthening its business with investments in technology and service delivery to drive growth in key markets and verticals.
Outlook for 2025/26 reiterated
Key figures of the dormakaba Group1
1) For definition of alternative performance measures, please refer to the chapter “Notes to the consolidated financial statements” of the Half-year Report 2025/26 of dormakaba.
The full Interim Report of dormakaba Holding AG for the first half of 2025/26 is available online at report.dormakaba.com. The analysts' presentation is available at dk.world/publications.
Investor and Analysts Conference
Time: 10.00 a.m. CET - This event can be followed via webcast: LINK
Media Conference Call
Time: 09.00 a.m. CET
Download Section
Disclaimer
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes”, “assumes”, “expects” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgement of the company, involve risks and uncertainties and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, or future events or developments.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|dormakaba Holding AG
|Hofwisenstrasse 24
|8153 Rümlang
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 448189011
|E-mail:
|info@dormakaba.com
|Internet:
|https://www.dormakabagroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011795959
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2280380
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2280380 24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!