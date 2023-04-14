|
14.04.2023 11:26:22
First hands-free self-driving system approved for British motorways
System in Ford’s Mustang Mach-E allows motorist to remove grip from wheel but eyes must be kept on roadDrivers will be legally allowed to take their hands off the steering wheel on Britain’s motorways for the first time as long as they watch the road, after the government approved another step on the path to self-driving cars.The driving-assist feature in Ford’s latest Mustang Mach-E model, which allows the vehicle to steer and accelerate but also monitors the driver’s attention to ensure their eyes are on the road, will be permitted by the Department for Transport in a first for Europe. Continue reading...
