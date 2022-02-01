Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.02.2022 22:35:25
First Helium licenses second exploration well at Worsley in Alberta
First Helium (TSXV: HELI) announced that it has received its license from the Alberta Energy Regulator to drill its second exploration well, the “4-29”, which is located on First Helium’s 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley landholdings in Northern Alberta. “Identified by a comprehensive 3D seismic study, the “4-29″ well location at Worsley will be drilled as a follow up to our successful 1-30 well, targeting multiple helium gas horizons and potential oil accumulations,” CEO Ed Bereznicki said in a media release. “Drilling 4-29 is an opportunity to build on the strong results from the 15-25 and 1-30 discovery wells, which collectively represent significant growth potential and underlying asset value.”The 4-29 well is located near the company’s 1-30 light oil discovery well, and approximately 3 km SE of the 15-25 helium well on the core Worsley Property. A geologic and seismic review of the region suggests that like the 1-30 and 15-25, the 4-29 prospect presents as a structural high on the Leduc Reef Complex, the company said. The 1-30 light oil discovery well tested at approximately 419 barrels of 35 degree API light oil over 3 days and is expected to be brought on-stream in early February at approximately 400 barrels per day.The 15-25 was most recently tested last month to contain 1.3% helium content based on a 10-day flow period at 2 million cubic feet per day of raw gas. The raw gas stream is comprised of approximately 65% natural gas, which will be produced along with the helium gas, sold to market and also used to generate power for facility operations.The 1-30 Leduc well was drilled based on a detailed 3D seismic evaluation of the Worsley Property. The results confirm First Helium’s geologic model for the area. Based on the Company’s assessment of economic Leduc wells along the Worsley Trend, approximately 20% have been light oil producers, the balance have been natural gas producers containing potential economic helium content. A detailed geological and geophysical evaluation of lands in the vicinity of the 15-25 well, the 1-30 well, and along the broader Worsley Trend has yielded additional compelling drill targets, the company said, adding that it will incorporate the results from the drilling and testing of the 4-29 well to strategically pursue new drilling locations across the 90 km wide Worsley Trend.The company expects to begin drilling operations in mid-February.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Helium Inc Registered Shs Reg S
|0,23
|-5,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Börse in Japan schließt freundlich - Feiertag in China
Der heimische Markt wies zur Wochenmitte grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Zuschläge letztlich nicht halten. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Börse in Tokio notierte am Mittwoch fester.