First High-School Education Group Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter Regarding Total Market Capitalization and Stockholders' Equity

BEIJING, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS), an education service provider primarily focusing on high schools in Western China, today announced that it has received a letter (the "Letter") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated March 29, 2022, notifying the Company that (i) it is below compliance standards due to the Company's total market capitalization and stockholders' equity, (ii) the due date for the Company to submit a business plan that demonstrates compliance is June 27, 2022 and (iii) the applicable cure period for the Company to regain compliance expires on September 29, 2023.

Pursuant to applicable NYSE continued listing standards, a company would be considered "below criteria" by the NYSE if its total market capitalization is less than US$50 million over a 30 trading-day period and its stockholders' equity is less than US$50 million. A review of the current financial condition of the Company by the NYSE shows that, as of March 29, 2022, the Company's 30 trading-day average market capitalization was approximately US$47.4 million and its last reported stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2021 was approximately US$23.6 million. Accordingly, the Company is now subject to the procedures as set forth in Sections 801 and 802 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, and is required to respond within 90 days of the Letter with a business plan that demonstrates compliance with the continued listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the Letter. The business plan will be reviewed for final disposition by the Listings Operations Committee of the NYSE.

To address this issue, the Company intends to comply with the applicable procedures and is still considering its options to regain compliance.

