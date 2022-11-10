First Home Mortgage Introduces First Home Advantage, Offering Significant Savings to First-Time Homebuyers

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of our efforts to help more prospective borrowers attain their goal of homeownership, First Home Mortgage announces the launch of our new program, First Home Advantage. This new program is a win for first-time homebuyers and builds upon our longstanding commitment to this group.

"We are excited to provide such a timely program," said First Home Mortgage founder and CEO David Waters. "The First Home Advantage program levels the playing field for those who may have been overlooked in the past due to credit score issues."

Under the First Home Advantage program, eligible first-time homeowners will see substantial reductions in offered rates. Borrower eligibility is based upon both their annual income and geography, with different income limits in different counties. In certain high-cost regions, annual incomes as high as $168,600 are eligible for this program.

First Home Advantage builds upon our commitment to deliver exceptional service to all potential borrowers, especially those engaging in the process for the first time. Despite a substantial increase in prevailing mortgage rates in 2022, over 40% of loans originated by First Home Mortgage have been to first-time homebuyers. This follows a two-year period in which First Home Mortgage provided financing to more than 11,000 first-time homebuyers throughout its lending footprint.

Even with the volatility of the current housing market, First Home Mortgage continues to position itself as a resource for buyers — and particularly first-time homebuyers. "It has certainly been an interesting time in the market, but we are always ready and willing to rise to meet any challenge," said Steve Lagana, President of First Home Mortgage. "With the launch of First Home Advantage, our loan officers can safely guide buyers with confidence and ease through a process that would typically be a difficult experience."

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 35 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. Since 2017, we have originated more than $9.2 billion to first time homebuyers, with over 29,000 buyers purchasing their first home through First Home Mortgage.

