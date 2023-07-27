|
27.07.2023 17:49:00
First Horizon Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List
MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon has been awarded on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 25, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.
The Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women.
The evaluation was based on four different criteria:
"I am proud to work for a predominantly female organization that is consistently recognized for its commitment to gender diversity, equitable opportunities and an inclusive work environment," says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We continue to pay close attention to the changing dynamics of the workforce and evolve our practices to achieve performance goals while fostering work life balance."
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-awarded-on-the-forbes-best-employers-for-women-2023-list-301887562.html
SOURCE First Horizon Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Horizon National Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.07.23
|Ausblick: First Horizon National verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: First Horizon National zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.23
|Ausblick: First Horizon National verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: First Horizon National präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu First Horizon National Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Horizon National Corp.
|12,20
|-1,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.