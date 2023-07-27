27.07.2023 17:49:00

First Horizon Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon has been awarded on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 25, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

First Horizon has been awarded on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023.

The Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

  • Direct recommendations – (General work topics): The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer.
  • Direct recommendations – (Topics relevant to women): To focus on topics which are in general more relevant for women, women were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation & career, and pay equity.
  • Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively concerning diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered.
  • Diversity among Top Executives / Board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

    • "I am proud to work for a predominantly female organization that is consistently recognized for its commitment to gender diversity, equitable opportunities and an inclusive work environment," says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We continue to pay close attention to the changing dynamics of the workforce and evolve our practices to achieve performance goals while fostering work life balance."

    About First Horizon
    First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

    (PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-awarded-on-the-forbes-best-employers-for-women-2023-list-301887562.html

    SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Nachrichten zu First Horizon National Corp.mehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu First Horizon National Corp.mehr Analysen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    First Horizon National Corp. 12,20 -1,61% First Horizon National Corp.

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen