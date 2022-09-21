First Horizon Mortgage Introduces New Diversity Grant Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today a new product, the Diversity Grant, as part of its mortgage down payment assistance grant program. Other grants in the program include the Homebuyer Grant and the First Responder Grant. In 2021, First Horizon provided grants totaling $2,401,101, a 20% increase over the previous year.

The purpose of the Diversity Grant is to provide down payment assistance for borrowers purchasing an owner-occupied primary residence in a majority-minority census tract within the bank's combined assessment areas. Recipients are eligible for either a subsidy amount up to $4,000; or if the residence is located in a major- focus market, a subsidy amount up to $8,000. A majority-minority census tract is defined as a census tract with greater than 50% population of minority residents as determined by the demographic median income on the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) geo-coding website.

Borrowers must obtain their mortgage financing from First Horizon Bank, more specifically the Home Start mortgage product. The product, exclusive to First Horizon, offers no mortgage insurance, up to 100% financing with a minimum credit score of 620.

Some requirements include:

Borrower's income must be greater than 80% of the median family income but not exceed 120%.

Borrowers do not have to be a first-time home buyer.

First time home buyers are required to attend credit counseling and obtain a certificate of completion from a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved counseling agency.

Borrowers must inject a minimum of $500 into the transaction.

into the transaction. Homebuyers receiving grant assistance under the Diversity Grant cannot participate in other First Horizon internal grant programs.

Diversity Grant funds will be provided on a per- transaction basis to an area non-profit which, in turn, will fund the borrower(s) gap funds to close. Participating non-profit organizations are listed below:

First Horizon Non-Profit Partner Organizations:

Louisiana – Assist Agency, Inc.

– Assist Agency, Inc. Alabama , Georgia , North Carolina , South Carolina , and Virginia – Birmingham Urban League

, , , , and – Birmingham Urban League Tennessee and Mississippi – United Housing

and – United Housing Arkansas – Community Resource Technicians

– Community Resource Technicians Texas – Community Resource Technicians

– Community Resource Technicians Florida – Housing Development Corporation

"First Horizon's grant programs are specifically designed to meet the needs of our diverse communities and to increase minority lending," shares Nathan Vogt, Mortgage President for First Horizon. "We operate a proactive approach to strengthening our communities. To make a meaningful impact, we defined our strategy to be long-term, go beyond industry standards, and continually evaluate and evolve to ensure we are meeting the current needs of our communities. The Diversity Grant program amplifies our efforts to create more opportunities and build stronger communities through homeownership."

To learn more or apply, contact a First Horizon mortgage officer, or visit www.firsthorizon.com.

NOTE: Neither race nor ethnicity of the borrower are factors for consideration of the Diversity Grant.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

