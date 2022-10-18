|
First Horizon National Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - First Horizon National (FHN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $257 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $0.44 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $875 million from $738 million last year.
First Horizon National earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $257 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $875 Mln vs. $738 Mln last year.
