First Horizon Recognized as a Top 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced it has once again earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's list of BEST ADOPTION-FRIENDLY WORKPLACES, another recognition of the company as an employer of choice.

"First Horizon understands the value between work life balance and strives to provide tools and resources for our associates to do so," says Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "We are honored to be recognized from the Dave Thomas Foundation again for our efforts."

Rankings for the best adoption-friendly workplaces were based on benefits available to employees who adopt, such as financial reimbursement and paid leave.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

