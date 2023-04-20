|
20.04.2023 22:21:00
FIRST HORIZON RECOGNIZED BY IR MAGAZINE
MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN or "First Horizon") announces the receipt of four (4) awards at the IR Magazine Awards – US 2023 event on Thursday, March 30 in New York.
The annual event, which honors excellence in the investor relations profession, originally launched in 1996. Since then, tens of thousands of analysts and investors have voted in the surveys that fuel the awards. The result: vital benchmarking information on which companies do the best IR. In recent years, the awards program has expanded to recognize more aspects of an IRO's role as we add new categories to the list and give IR teams the opportunity to nominate themselves.
First Horizon won the following awards:
- Best IR by a senior management team (small to mid-cap) – Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan & Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski
- Best Overall Investor Relations (mid-cap)
- Best In Sector: Financials
- Best Investor Relations Officer (small to mid-cap) – former Chief IR Officer Ellen Taylor
"We are truly honored to receive these awards and so proud that our best-in-class team has been recognized by the investor community," said Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski.
Awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who give their opinions on which companies provide them with the best IR service in the US. Every year IR Magazine invites any publicly listed company to submit their list of buy and sell-side analysts and portfolio managers, so that they have the opportunity to vote via the survey. For any further queries about the research process, please contact research@IRmagazine.com.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $79 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-recognized-by-ir-magazine-301803588.html
SOURCE First Horizon Corporation
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.