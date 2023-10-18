|
18.10.2023 23:08:00
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- 60% Cash Rental Rate Increase on Leases Signed To-Date Commencing in 2023
- 38% Cash Rental Rate Increase on 2024 Rollovers Signed To-Date
- Cash Same Store NOI Growth of 7.4% in 3Q23, 8.7% YTD 3Q23
- Sold 39 Acres in Phoenix On Balance Sheet for $41 Million
- Signed 955,000 Square Feet of New Leases for Speculative Developments in the Third Quarter and Fourth Quarter To-Date Inclusive of Joint Venture
- 2023 FFO Guidance Increased $0.01 at Midpoint
CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of logistics real estate, today announced results for the third quarter of 2023. First Industrial's diluted net income available to common stockholders per share (EPS) was $0.57, compared to $0.94 a year ago and third quarter FFO was $0.62 per share/unit on a diluted basis, compared to $0.60 per share/unit a year ago.
"Our financial results reflect the continuing solid overall fundamentals in our sector and the strength of our operations," said Peter E. Baccile, president and chief executive officer of First Industrial. "We have made good progress to date on our 2024 expirations where we continue to achieve strong cash rent growth."
Portfolio Performance
- In service occupancy was 95.4% at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to 97.7% at the end of the second quarter of 2023, and 98.3% at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 occupancy excluding the impact of developments placed in service was 97.1%.
- Cash rental rates increased 39.4% and increased 59.7% on a straight-line basis in the third quarter of 2023.
- Cash rental rate increase of approximately 60% on leases signed to-date commencing in 2023 reflecting 97% of 2023 expirations.
- The Company has achieved a cash rental rate increase of approximately 38% on leases signed to-date commencing in 2024 reflecting 40% of 2024 expirations.
- Same store cash basis net operating income before termination fees ("SS NOI") increased 7.4% reflecting increases in rental rates on new and renewal leasing, contractual rent escalations, and lower free rent, partially offset by slightly lower average occupancy and an increase in real estate taxes.
Development Leasing
During the third quarter, the Company:
- Leased 100% of the 132,000 square-foot FirstGate Commerce Center in South Florida.
- Leased 100% of the 421,000 square-foot Building B at its Camelback 303 business park joint venture in Phoenix. The lease is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Leased 50% of the 699,000 square-foot First Logistics Center @ 283 Building B in Central Pennsylvania.
In the fourth quarter to-date, the Company:
- Leased 100% of the 37,000 square-foot First 92 in Northern California. The lease is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Leased 17,000 square feet at First Loop Logistics Park Building 3 in Orlando. The lease commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Disposition and Investment Highlights
In the third quarter, the Company:
- Sold 39 acres in Phoenix on balance sheet for a total of $41 million. Additionally, we entered into a 5-year ground lease for the remaining 100 acres on balance sheet that includes a purchase option exercisable beginning in year three.
- Sold three buildings in Detroit comprised of 32,000 square feet for a total of $3 million.
- Acquired one site in Nashville for $3 million that can support up to 542,000 square feet of development.
Outlook for 2023
"We are capturing strong rental rate increases on our renewals with the benefit of the healthy market rent growth the past several years," added Mr. Baccile. "Prospective tenants for newly developed space remain deliberate in their decision-making given the evolving economic environment which is impacting lease-up timing. With the benefit of income from our new Phoenix ground lease, we are raising our outlook for FFO per share for 2023 by $0.01 per share at the midpoint."
Low End of
High End of
Guidance for 2023
Guidance for 2023
(Per share/unit)
(Per share/unit)
Net Income
$ 1.68
$ 1.72
Add: Real Estate Depreciation/Amortization
1.20
1.20
Less: Gain on Sale of Real Estate, Net of Allocable Income Tax Provision
(Including Joint Venture) and Net of Joint Venture Noncontrolling Interest,
Through October 18, 2023
(0.48)
(0.48)
FFO (NAREIT Definition)
$ 2.40
$ 2.44
Less: Income Related to Accelerated Recognition of a Tenant Improvement Reimbursement
(0.02)
(0.02)
FFO Before Income Related to Accelerated Recognition of a Tenant Improvement Reimbursement
$ 2.38
$ 2.42
The following assumptions were used for guidance:
- In service occupancy at year-end fourth quarter of 94.25% to 94.75%. This implies a full year quarter-end average in service occupancy of 96.5% to 96.6%, a decrease of 95 basis points at the midpoint. The midpoint of our end of fourth quarter occupancy guidance assumes the lease-up of the 644,000 square-foot facility in Baltimore in 2024. Developments placed in service in the third and fourth quarters of 2023 are now also assumed to be leased up in 2024.
- Fourth quarter SS NOI growth on a cash basis before termination fees of 6.0% to 7.5%. This implies a quarterly average SS NOI growth for the full year 2023 of 8.0% to 8.5%. These ranges exclude $1.4 million of income related to insurance claim settlements recognized in 4Q22.
- Includes $0.01 per share related to revenue from the aforementioned ground lease to a data center user that is investment grade rated. The ground lease commenced late in the third quarter.
- Includes the incremental costs expected in 2023 related to the Company's developments completed and under construction as September 30, 2023. In total, the Company expects to capitalize $0.10 per share of interest in 2023.
- General and administrative expense of $34.5 million to $35.5 million, an increase of $0.5 million at the midpoint.
- Our guidance does not include the impact of any future investments, property sales, debt repurchases prior to maturity, debt issuances, or equity issuances post the date of this press release.
Conference Call
First Industrial will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CDT (11:00 a.m. EDT). The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 870-4263, passcode "First Industrial". The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investors page of the Company's website at www.firstindustrial.com. The replay will also be available on the website.
The Company's third quarter 2023 supplemental information can be viewed at www.firstindustrial.com under the "Investors" tab.
FFO Definition
In accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO, First Industrial calculates FFO to be equal to net income available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s common stockholders and participating securities, plus depreciation and other amortization of real estate, plus impairment of real estate, minus gain or plus loss on sale of real estate, net of any income tax provision or benefit associated with the sale of real estate. First Industrial also excludes the same adjustments from its share of net income from an unconsolidated joint venture.
About First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 69.4 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit us at www.firstindustrial.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the presentation to which it refers may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; technological developments, particularly those affecting supply chains and logistics; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" andelsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.
A schedule of selected financial information is attached.
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share/Unit data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Statements of Operations and Other Data:
Total Revenues
$ 155,105
$ 139,753
$ 456,751
$ 395,315
Property Expenses
(42,559)
(35,775)
(124,498)
(106,050)
General and Administrative
(8,456)
(8,227)
(27,330)
(25,217)
Joint Venture Development Services Expense
(559)
(318)
(2,690)
(318)
Depreciation of Corporate FF&E
(206)
(255)
(665)
(711)
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate
(40,940)
(38,077)
(120,843)
(108,001)
Total Expenses
(92,720)
(82,652)
(276,026)
(240,297)
Gain on Sale of Real Estate
34,368
83,907
47,421
84,204
Interest Expense
(19,906)
(13,094)
(53,923)
(33,104)
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
(905)
(801)
(2,714)
(2,287)
Income from Operations Before Equity in Income (Loss) of
Joint Venture and Income Tax Provision
$ 75,942
$ 127,113
$ 171,509
$ 203,831
Equity in Income (Loss) of Joint Venture
1,530
(7)
30,598
118,182
Income Tax Provision
(333)
(231)
(7,959)
(24,339)
Net Income
$ 77,139
$ 126,875
$ 194,148
$ 297,674
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
(2,127)
(2,987)
(8,533)
(20,537)
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders and Participating Securities
$ 75,012
$ 123,888
$ 185,615
$ 277,137
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.'S COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES
TO FFO (c) AND AFFO (c)
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders and Participating Securities
$ 75,012
$ 123,888
$ 185,615
$ 277,137
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate
40,940
38,077
120,843
108,001
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
2,127
2,987
8,533
20,537
Gain on Sale of Real Estate
(34,368)
(83,907)
(47,421)
(84,204)
Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture (a)
(142)
—
(27,804)
(118,244)
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the
Noncontrolling Interest (a)
(167)
—
(336)
—
Income Tax Provision - Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real
Estate, Including Joint Venture (b)
—
105
6,997
24,348
Funds From Operations ("FFO") (NAREIT) (c)
$ 83,402
$ 81,150
$ 246,427
$ 227,575
Amortization of Equity Based Compensation
3,436
3,584
12,846
12,577
Amortization of Debt Discounts and Hedge Costs
104
104
312
312
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
905
801
2,714
2,287
Depreciation of Corporate FF&E
206
255
665
711
Non-incremental Building Improvements
(4,335)
(5,451)
(15,387)
(10,800)
Non-incremental Leasing Costs
(6,930)
(7,674)
(25,155)
(21,207)
Capitalized Interest
(3,188)
(4,117)
(11,013)
(12,551)
Capitalized Overhead
(1,854)
(2,330)
(6,953)
(7,622)
Straight-Line Rent, Amortization of Above (Below) Market
Leases and Lease Inducements
(6,004)
(7,919)
(18,227)
(17,210)
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") (c)
$ 65,742
$ 58,403
$ 186,229
$ 174,072
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.'S COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS AND PARTICIPATING SECURITIES TO
ADJUSTED EBITDA (c) AND NOI (c)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders and Participating Securities
$ 75,012
$ 123,888
$ 185,615
$ 277,137
Interest Expense
19,906
13,094
53,923
33,104
Depreciation and Other Amortization of Real Estate
40,940
38,077
120,843
108,001
Income Tax Provision (Benefit) - Not Allocable to Gain on Sale
of Real Estate (b)
333
126
962
(9)
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
2,127
2,987
8,533
20,537
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the
Noncontrolling Interest (a)
(167)
—
(336)
—
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
905
801
2,714
2,287
Depreciation of Corporate FF&E
206
255
665
711
Gain on Sale of Real Estate
(34,368)
(83,907)
(47,421)
(84,204)
Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture (a)
(142)
—
(27,804)
(118,244)
Income Tax Provision - Allocable to Gain on Sale of Real
Estate, Including Joint Venture (b)
—
105
6,997
24,348
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
$ 104,752
$ 95,426
$ 304,691
$ 263,668
General and Administrative
8,456
8,227
27,330
25,217
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture, Net of Noncontrolling
Interest (a)
(1,221)
7
(2,458)
62
Net Operating Income ("NOI") (c)
$ 111,987
$ 103,660
$ 329,563
$ 288,947
Non-Same Store NOI
(12,655)
(10,567)
(33,920)
(16,515)
Same Store NOI Before Same Store Adjustments (c)
$ 99,332
$ 93,093
$ 295,643
$ 272,432
Straight-line Rent
(2,170)
(3,033)
(8,223)
(8,538)
Above (Below) Market Lease Amortization
(677)
(259)
(1,092)
(776)
Lease Termination Fees
(53)
(51)
(287)
(76)
Same Store NOI (Cash Basis without Termination Fees) (c)
$ 96,432
$ 89,750
$ 286,041
$ 263,042
Weighted Avg. Number of Shares/Units Outstanding - Basic
134,704
134,282
134,697
134,212
Weighted Avg. Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic
132,264
132,092
132,241
131,986
Weighted Avg. Number of Shares/Units Outstanding - Diluted
135,166
134,761
135,214
134,616
Weighted Avg. Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted
132,339
132,176
132,325
132,057
Per Share/Unit Data:
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders and Participating Securities
$ 75,012
$ 123,888
$ 185,615
$ 277,137
Less: Allocation to Participating Securities
(74)
(124)
(174)
(258)
Net Income Available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s
Common Stockholders
$ 74,938
$ 123,764
$ 185,441
$ 276,879
Basic and Diluted Per Share
$ 0.57
$ 0.94
$ 1.40
$ 2.10
FFO (NAREIT) (c)
$ 83,402
$ 81,150
$ 246,427
$ 227,575
Less: Allocation to Participating Securities
(218)
(199)
(619)
(533)
FFO (NAREIT) Allocable to Common Stockholders and
Unitholders
$ 83,184
$ 80,951
$ 245,808
$ 227,042
Basic and Diluted Per Share/Unit
$ 0.62
$ 0.60
$ 1.82
$ 1.69
Common Dividends/Distributions Per Share/Unit
$ 0.320
$ 0.295
$ 0.960
$ 0.885
Balance Sheet Data (end of period):
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Gross Real Estate Investment
$ 5,656,337
$ 5,343,039
Total Assets
5,151,664
4,954,322
Debt
2,199,801
2,066,301
Total Liabilities
2,544,961
2,424,023
Total Equity
2,606,703
2,530,299
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(a)
Equity in Income (Loss) of Joint Venture
Equity in Income (Loss) of Joint Venture per GAAP
Statements of Operations
$ 1,530
$ (7)
$ 30,598
$ 118,182
Gain on Sale of Real Estate from Joint Venture
(142)
—
(27,804)
(118,244)
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture Attributable to the
Noncontrolling Interest
(167)
—
(336)
—
Equity in FFO from Joint Venture, Net of Noncontrolling
Interest
$ 1,221
$ (7)
$ 2,458
$ (62)
(b)
Income Tax (Provision) Benefit
Income Tax Provision per GAAP Statements of Operations
$ (333)
$ (231)
$ (7,959)
$ (24,339)
Income Tax Provision - Allocable to Gain on Sale
of Real Estate, Including Joint Venture
—
105
6,997
24,348
Income Tax (Provision) Benefit - Not Allocable to Gain on
Sale of Real Estate
$ (333)
$ (126)
$ (962)
$ 9
(c) Investors in, and analysts following, the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), variously defined below, as supplemental performance measures. While we believe net income available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s common stockholders and participating securities, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate measure, we consider FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO, given their wide use by, and relevance to investors and analysts, appropriate supplemental performance measures. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. NOI provides a measure of rental operations, and does not factor in depreciation and amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA provides a tool to further evaluate the ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs. AFFO provides a tool to further evaluate the ability to fund dividends. In addition, FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples/yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.
In accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO, we calculate FFO to be equal to net income available to First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s common stockholders and participating securities, plus depreciation and other amortization of real estate, plus impairment of real estate, minus gain or plus loss on sale of real estate, net of any income tax provision or benefit associated with the sale of real estate. We also exclude the same adjustments from our share of net income from an unconsolidated joint venture.
NOI is defined as our revenues, minus property expenses such as real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, property management, utilities, insurance and other expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as NOI minus general and administrative expenses and the equity in FFO from our investment in joint venture.
AFFO is defined as adjusted EBITDA minus interest expense, minus capitalized interest and overhead, plus amortization of debt discounts and hedge costs, minus straight-line rent, amortization of above (below) market leases and lease inducements, minus provision for income taxes or plus benefit for income taxes not allocable to gain on sale of real estate, plus amortization of equity based compensation and minus non-incremental capital expenditures. Non-incremental capital expenditures refer to building improvements and leasing costs required to maintain current revenues plus tenant improvements amortized back to the tenant over the lease term. Excluded are first generation leasing costs, capital expenditures underwritten at acquisition and development/redevelopment costs.
FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, including the repayment of principal on debt and payment of dividends and distributions. FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO should not be considered substitutes for net income available to common stockholders and participating securities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of results of operations, cash flows (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or as a measure of liquidity. FFO, NOI, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO as currently calculated by us may not be comparable to similarly titled, but variously calculated, measures of other REITs.
We consider cash-basis same store NOI ("SS NOI") to be a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. Same store properties include all properties owned prior to January 1, 2022 and held as an in service property through the end of the current reporting period (including certain income-producing land parcels), and developments and redevelopments that were placed in service prior to January 1, 2022 (the "Same Store Pool"). Properties which are at least 75% occupied at acquisition are placed in service, unless we anticipate tenant move-outs within two years of ownership would drop occupancy below 75%. Properties acquired with occupancy greater than 75% at acquisition, but with tenants that we anticipate will move out within two years of ownership, will be placed in service upon the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or twelve months after move out. Properties acquired that are less than 75% occupied at the date of acquisition are placed in service as they reach the earlier of reaching 90% occupancy or one year subsequent to acquisition. Developments, redevelopments and acquired income-producing land parcels for which our ultimate intent is to redevelop or develop on the land parcel are placed in service as they reach the earlier of 90% occupancy or one year subsequent to development/redevelopment construction completion.
We define SS NOI as NOI, less NOI of properties not in the Same Store Pool, less the impact of straight-line rent, the amortization of above (below) market rent and the impact of lease termination fees. We exclude lease termination fees, straight-line rent and above (below) market rent in calculating SS NOI because we believe it provides a better measure of actual cash basis rental growth for a year-over-year comparison. In addition, we believe that SS NOI helps the investing public compare the operating performance of a company's real estate as compared to other companies. While SS NOI is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance of real estate investment trusts, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity or operating performance. SS NOI also does not reflect general and administrative expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit and expense, gains and losses on the sale of real estate, equity in income or loss from joint venture, joint venture fees, joint venture development services expense, capital expenditures and leasing costs. Further, our computation of SS NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies, as they may use different methodologies for calculating SS NOI.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-industrial-realty-trust-reports-third-quarter-2023-results-301961274.html
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Industrial Realty Trust Inc:mehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.23
|Ausblick: First Industrial Realty Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.23
|Ausblick: First Industrial Realty Trust stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.23
|Ausblick: First Industrial Realty Trust veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: First Industrial Realty Trust gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu First Industrial Realty Trust Inc:mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Industrial Realty Trust Inc:
|42,53
|-2,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.