05.01.2023 00:35:00
First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3
CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County property owners will have an extra month to pay their First Installment property taxes this year, and their bills are already available online.
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 5189 into law last month making Monday, April 3, 2023, the new due date. Property taxes are mailed twice a year. First Installment bills are usually due on March 1, and are 55% of the previous year's total amount.
"Delaying a month is the right thing to do in order to give taxpayers some breathing room after Second Installment bills were late last year," said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. "Many people continue to struggle financially amid high inflation."
First Installment bills will be mailed out in late February or early March but bills are available right now at cookcountytreasurer.com for payment or viewing.
To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:
- Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"
- Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number
- There is no fee if you pay from your bank account
- Payments made at cookcountytreasurer.com before 11:59 p.m. on April 3 will be recorded as on time.
Partial payments are accepted. Late payments are charged 1.5 percent per month, as required by Illinois law.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-installment-cook-county-property-taxes-due-date-pushed-to-april-3-301713950.html
SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office
