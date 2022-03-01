First Integrity Title Company Announces Hire of New Partner

DENVER, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Integrity Title Company announced that Tom Konkel has joined the company as a partner to lead strategic growth efforts both locally and nationally. First Integrity Title, based in Denver, provides top-tier title insurance and closing services to clients here in Colorado and across the country.

"I am very excited to work with a dynamic company like First Integrity Title that genuinely cares about their team and works every day to improve their culture," said Konkel. "There is a reason I picked First Integrity Title— it's because I believe in my partners and my teammates, and what we can accomplish together."

Konkel brings more than three decades of professional experience in the title industry and a demonstrated track record of growth, operational expertise and leadership to the company. During his career, Konkel has led efforts to grow strategic market share, provide best-in-class service for clients and develop meaningful relationships with teammates, clients and stakeholders. With Konkel's leadership, First Integrity Title will continue to enhance its reputation as one of the premier providers in the title insurance industry.

"The First Integrity Title team is thrilled to welcome Tom as one of our partners," said Jerry Spaeth, CEO of First Integrity Title Company. "Tom is a perfect cultural fit with our team, and we are excited for him to help us achieve our strategic growth goals both locally and nationally. There are very few people in the world with Tom's expertise, knowledge and connections. We feel very fortunate to have him on our team."

Most recently, Konkel was the executive vice president and director of Stewart Title Guarantee's national commercial services division. He was instrumental in growing the commercial footprint of Stewart Title Guarantee nationally and developing long-term strategic relationships with clients. He has worked on large transactions throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe. His regional, national and international clients have closed deals of more than $50 billion in all asset classes.

Konkel frequently speaks at industry events, sharing his knowledge with real estate professionals on business leadership, sales and motivational techniques. He's served on various advisory boards, including the Public Education Business Coalition (PEBC), Mercy Housing Advisory Board, Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives, University of Denver Burns Society (School for Real Estate Construction and Management), is an active member of Urban Land Institute (ULI) and is part of the mentor program for the Commercial Real Estate Development Association (NAIOP) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC).

About First Integrity Title Company

First Integrity Title has been locally owned and operated for 20 years and has consistently grown its market share to become one of the top-tier title companies with over 200 employees. We believe first and foremost, in focusing on the needs and aspirations of our clients. This client first focus permeates everything we do from our service levels, product quality, pricing and insuring your real estate transaction. Our primary goal is to deliver exceptional customer service from start to finish so at the closing table we have exceeded our clients' expectations. We are devoted to exemplifying strength, service and stability.

