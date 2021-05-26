|
First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2021 Results
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31, 2021.
Financial Highlights of the First Quarter 2021:
- Net earnings of NIS 287 million;
- Return on equity 13.0%;
- Growth of 1.5% in net credit to the public in the first quarter;
- The Bank continued to strengthen its operations in the capital markets and in investment consultation leading to growth of 5.7% in the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities);
- Volume of loan repayment deferrals due to the Corona crisis is in a sharp decline: ratio of deferred debts to total credit was 0.5% as compared to 1.9% at the end of 2020;
- The Bank maintains its security cushions against credit losses, created during the Corona period;
- Continued efficiency improvements: Efficiency ratio improved to 60.4%;
- Ratio of Tier I equity to risk components – 11.55%;
Profitability
First quarter 2021 net earnings of the First International Bank Group amounted to NIS 287 million, as compared to NIS 171 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 67.8%. Return on equity reached 13%, in comparison to 8.2% in the corresponding period of last year.
Growth and efficiency
The total income of the Bank grew by 6% in the first quarter of the year, compared the corresponding period of last year.
Net interest income totaled NIS 670 million, an increase of 1.8%, as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year, driven by growth in the volume of operations. The total financing income amounted to NIS 721 million, an increase of 10.1%, as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year and was due to the increase in gains on investment in securities, and an increase in the volume of operations.
The growth in the Group's operations was also evident within the balance sheet data: net credit to the public at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was NIS 92.3 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% in the quarter and 2.8% in the past year. The growth was characterized by a continued diversity of credit. This was evident in the corporate business sector, which increased by 2.5% in the quarter; middle market businesses, which increased by 1.8%; housing loans, which increased by 2.6%; and the household sector, which increased by 1.7%.
The Bank continued to strengthen its operations in the capital markets and investment consulting. The customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities) amounted to NIS 560 billion, an increase of 5.6% in the quarter and 38.2% in the past year. Deposits from the public increased by 3.5% in the quarter and 15.5% in the past year. The balance as of March 31, 2021, was NIS 146.6 billion.
The First International Bank continued to improve efficiencies in accordance with its strategic plan. The efficiency ratio improved to 60.4% in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to 61.8% for 2020.
Financial stability
The upward trend in the capital attributable to the shareholders of the Bank continued and in the quarter increased by 3.7% (or NIS 337 million) to NIS 9,478 million. The Tier I equity ratio increased to 11.55%, versus the required regulatory ratio of 8.28%.
Credit losses
Income in respect of credit losses in the first quarter of the year amounted to NIS 9 million, as compared to expenses in the amount of NIS 157 million in the corresponding period of last year. Income in respect of credit losses, recorded in the first three months of the year was due to a decrease in the collective provision, mostly because of improvements in macro-economic indices as well as in indicators representing the level of risk inherent in the Bank's credit portfolio as related to the Corona crisis.
In total during 2020, the Bank set aside provisions amounting to NIS 436 million due to the Corona, of which a total of only NIS 9 million has been released, as stated previously.
The Bank maintained its ratio of the balance of provision for credit losses to total credit to the public. The rate of the provision for credit losses to the total balance of credit to the public was 1.44% at the end of the quarter, as compared to 1.48% at the end of 2020, a ratio which reflects the maintenance of security cushions created during the Corona period.
The volume of debt repayments that had been deferred due to the Corona crisis showed a sharp downward trend, an indication of the quality of the credit portfolio and the quality of the Bank's borrowers. The ratio ofdeferred debts to total credit to the public at the end of March 2021 amounted to 0.5%, as compared to 1.9% as at the end of December 2020.
Management Comment
Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik CEO of the First International Bank Group commented that, "Our financial results for the first quarter of the year are the result of the continued strategic moves we have made focusing on growth, efficiency and innovation."
"The Bank continued to introduce digital innovations into its operations, a field in which we made an additional leap forward during the Corona year, with the aim of providing optimal service to our customers. In the reported quarter, the Bank entered the world of digital wallets with the introduction of FibiPay – an electronic wallet for customers of the First International Bank with Android cell phones, as well as with ApplePay – Apple's wallet for iPhones owners.
"During the first quarter, the State of Israel began showing the first signs of recovery from the Corona pandemic due to the successful vaccination process, which also had a positive impact on the results of the First International Bank. Notwithstanding, the Bank strictly maintains its security cushions for credit losses, in view of the uncertainty, the high unemployment rates in Israel, the impact of the security situation as well as the pandemic situation which remains in large parts of the world. As a vital institution, throughout the crisis we maintained continued service, while at the same time adapting our solutions and services offered to customers, and offering assistance to private and business customers by staying loan repayments and granting loans through State funds. As of the end of the quarter, the volume of loan repayment deferrals showed a sharp downward trend, indicating the quality of our credit portfolio and that of our borrowers, as well as pointing to the recovery of the local economy."
Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices
Principal financial ratios
For the three months ended
For the year
2021
2020
2020
in %
Execution indices
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)
13.0%
8.2%
8.6%
Return on average assets(1)
0.68%
0.49%
0.49%
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
11.55%
10.28%
11.18%
Leverage ratio
5.31%
5.52%
5.29%
Liquidity coverage ratio
140%
130%
150%
Ratio of total income to average assets(1)
2.6%
3.0%
2.7%
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)
1.6%
1.9%
1.7%
Ratio of fees to average assets (1)
0.9%
1.1%
0.9%
Efficiency ratio
60.4%
62.2%
61.8%
Credit quality indices
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
1.35%
1.15%
1.38%
Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.88%
1.07%
0.86%
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public
204%
146%
221%
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)
0.03%
0.15%
0.10%
Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.04%)
0.71%
0.52%
Principal data from the statement of income
For the three months ended
2021
2020
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
287
171
Interest Income, net
670
658
Expenses (income) from credit losses
(9)
157
Total non-Interest income
416
366
Of which: Fees
361
368
Total operating and other expenses
656
637
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
398
379
Dismissals expenses
3
2
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
2.86
1.70
Principal data from the balance sheet
As of
31.3.21
31.3.20
31.12.20
NIS million
Total assets
172,475
149,531
167,778
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
59,471
41,933
57,802
Securities
14,705
10,824
13,105
Credit to the public, net
92,321
90,028
90,970
Total liabilities
162,590
140,624
158,243
of which: Deposits from the public
146,600
126,977
141,677
Deposits from banks
3,326
1,129
2,992
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
3,716
3,754
4,394
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
9,478
8,542
9,141
Additional data
As of
31.3.21
31.3.20
31.12.20
Share price (0.01 NIS)
9,313
8,676
8,514
Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)
-
125
125
(1) Annualized.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the year
2021
2020
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
729
715
2,878
Interest Expenses
59
57
241
Interest Income, net
670
658
2,637
Expenses (income) from credit losses
(9)
157
464
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
679
501
2,173
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest Financing income (expenses)
51
(3)
148
Fees
361
368
1,371
Other income
4
1
4
Total non- Interest income
416
366
1,523
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
398
379
1,532
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
85
86
344
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
26
24
96
Other expenses
147
148
597
Total operating and other expenses
656
637
2,569
Profit before taxes
439
230
1,127
Provision for taxes on profit
153
48
368
Profit after taxes
286
182
759
The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes
13
(2)
29
Net profit:
Before attribution to non–controlling interests
299
180
788
Attributed to non–controlling interests
(12)
(9)
(38)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
287
171
750
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
2.86
1.70
7.48
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the year ended
2021
2020
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests
299
180
788
Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests
(12)
(9)
(38)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
287
171
750
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
11
(247)
(4)
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
66
139
(74)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
77
(108)
(78)
Related tax effect
(26)
36
26
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes
51
(72)
(52)
Less other comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests
1
-
-
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
50
(72)
(52)
Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests
350
108
736
Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests
(13)
(9)
(38)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
337
99
698
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)
31.3.21
31.3.20
31.12.20
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
59,471
41,933
57,802
Securities
14,705
10,824
13,105
Securities which were borrowed
244
82
11
Credit to the public
93,581
91,075
92,247
Provision for Credit losses
(1,260)
(1,047)
(1,277)
Credit to the public, net
92,321
90,028
90,970
Credit to the government
659
1,114
656
Investments in investee company
648
603
636
Premises and equipment
954
989
965
Intangible assets
265
246
272
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
1,603
2,551
1,897
Other assets(2)
1,605
1,161
1,464
Total assets
172,475
149,531
167,778
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits from the public
146,600
126,977
141,677
Deposits from banks
3,326
1,129
2,992
Deposits from the Government
694
553
459
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
3,716
3,754
4,394
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
1,554
2,586
2,314
Other liabilities(1)(3)
6,700
5,625
6,407
Total liabilities
162,590
140,624
158,243
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
9,478
8,542
9,141
Non–controlling interests
407
365
394
Total equity
9,885
8,907
9,535
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
172,475
149,531
167,778
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 88 million and NIS 64 million and NIS 86 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 375 million and NIS 78 million and NIS 247 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 375 million and NIS 111 million and NIS 258 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained earnings (2)
Total
Non-
Total equity
Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited)
927
(183)
8,397
9,141
394
9,535
Net profit for the period
-
-
287
287
12
299
Other comprehensive income, net after tax effect
-
50
-
50
1
51
Balance as at March 31, 2021
927
(133)
8,684
9,478
407
9,885
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained earnings (2)
Total
Non-
Total equity
Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited)
927
(131)
7,772
8,568
356
8,924
Net profit for the period
-
-
171
171
9
180
Dividend
-
-
(125)
(125)
-
(125)
Other comprehensive loss, net after tax effect
-
(72)
-
(72)
-
(72)
Balance as at March 31, 2020
927
(203)
7,818
8,542
365
8,907
For the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained earnings (2)
Total
Non-
Total equity
Balance as at December 31, 2019
927
(131)
7,772
8,568
356
8,924
Net profit for the year
-
-
750
750
38
788
Dividend
-
-
(125)
(125)
-
(125)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(52)
-
(52)
-
(52)
Balance as at December 31, 2020
927
(183)
8,397
9,141
394
9,535
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
Contacts:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il
Tel: +972-3-519-6224
Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations e-mail: fibi@gkir.com
Tel: +1-646-201-924
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-international-bank-of-israel-presents-first-quarter-2021-results-301299538.html
SOURCE First International Bank of Israel
