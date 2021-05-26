+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
26.05.2021 08:05:00

First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2021 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights of the First Quarter 2021:

  • Net earnings of NIS 287 million;
  • Return on equity 13.0%;
  • Growth of 1.5% in net credit to the public in the first quarter;
  • The Bank continued to strengthen its operations in the capital markets and in investment consultation leading to growth of 5.7% in the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities);
  • Volume of loan repayment deferrals due to the Corona crisis is in a sharp decline: ratio of deferred debts to total credit was 0.5% as compared to 1.9% at the end of 2020;
  • The Bank maintains its security cushions against credit losses, created during the Corona period;
  • Continued efficiency improvements: Efficiency ratio improved to 60.4%;
  • Ratio of Tier I equity to risk components – 11.55%;

Profitability

First quarter 2021 net earnings of the First International Bank Group amounted to NIS 287 million, as compared to NIS 171 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 67.8%. Return on equity reached 13%, in comparison to 8.2% in the corresponding period of last year.

Growth and efficiency

The total income of the Bank grew by 6% in the first quarter of the year, compared the corresponding period of last year.

Net interest income totaled NIS 670 million, an increase of 1.8%, as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year, driven by growth in the volume of operations. The total financing income amounted to NIS 721 million, an increase of 10.1%, as compared to the corresponding quarter of last year and was due to the increase in gains on investment in securities, and an increase in the volume of operations.

The growth in the Group's operations was also evident within the balance sheet data: net credit to the public at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was NIS 92.3 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% in the quarter and 2.8% in the past year. The growth was characterized by a continued diversity of credit. This was evident in the corporate business sector, which increased by 2.5% in the quarter; middle market businesses, which increased by 1.8%; housing loans, which increased by 2.6%; and the household sector, which increased by 1.7%.

The Bank continued to strengthen its operations in the capital markets and investment consulting. The customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities) amounted to NIS 560 billion, an increase of 5.6% in the quarter and 38.2% in the past year. Deposits from the public increased by 3.5% in the quarter and 15.5% in the past year. The balance as of March 31, 2021, was NIS 146.6 billion.

The First International Bank continued to improve efficiencies in accordance with its strategic plan. The efficiency ratio improved to 60.4% in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to 61.8% for 2020.

Financial stability

The upward trend in the capital attributable to the shareholders of the Bank continued and in the quarter increased by 3.7% (or NIS 337 million) to NIS 9,478 million. The Tier I equity ratio increased to 11.55%, versus the required regulatory ratio of 8.28%.

Credit losses

Income in respect of credit losses in the first quarter of the year amounted to NIS 9 million, as compared to expenses in the amount of NIS 157 million in the corresponding period of last year. Income in respect of credit losses, recorded in the first three months of the year was due to a decrease in the collective provision, mostly because of improvements in macro-economic indices as well as in indicators representing the level of risk inherent in the Bank's credit portfolio as related to the Corona crisis.

In total during 2020, the Bank set aside provisions amounting to NIS 436 million due to the Corona, of which a total of only NIS 9 million has been released, as stated previously.

The Bank maintained its ratio of the balance of provision for credit losses to total credit to the public. The rate of the provision for credit losses to the total balance of credit to the public was 1.44% at the end of the quarter, as compared to 1.48% at the end of 2020, a ratio which reflects the maintenance of security cushions created during the Corona period.

The volume of debt repayments that had been deferred due to the Corona crisis showed a sharp downward trend, an indication of the quality of the credit portfolio and the quality of the Bank's borrowers. The ratio ofdeferred debts to total credit to the public at the end of March 2021 amounted to 0.5%, as compared to 1.9% as at the end of December 2020.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik CEO of the First International Bank Group commented that, "Our financial results for the first quarter of the year are the result of the continued strategic moves we have made focusing on growth, efficiency and innovation."

"The Bank continued to introduce digital innovations into its operations, a field in which we made an additional leap forward during the Corona year, with the aim of providing optimal service to our customers. In the reported quarter, the Bank entered the world of digital wallets with the introduction of FibiPay – an electronic wallet for customers of the First International Bank with Android cell phones, as well as with ApplePay – Apple's wallet for iPhones owners.

"During the first quarter, the State of Israel began showing the first signs of recovery from the Corona pandemic due to the successful vaccination process, which also had a positive impact on the results of the First International Bank. Notwithstanding, the Bank strictly maintains its security cushions for credit losses, in view of the uncertainty, the high unemployment rates in Israel, the impact of the security situation as well as the pandemic situation which remains in large parts of the world. As a vital institution, throughout the crisis we maintained continued service, while at the same time adapting our solutions and services offered to customers, and offering assistance to private and business customers by staying loan repayments and granting loans through State funds. As of the end of the quarter, the volume of loan repayment deferrals showed a sharp downward trend, indicating the quality of our credit portfolio and that of our borrowers, as well as pointing to the recovery of the local economy."

 

 Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices








Principal financial ratios


For the three months ended


For the year
ended



2021


2020


2020







in %

Execution indices







Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

13.0%

8.2%

8.6%

Return on average assets(1)

0.68%

0.49%

0.49%

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

11.55%

10.28%

11.18%

Leverage ratio

5.31%

5.52%

5.29%

Liquidity coverage ratio

140%

130%

150%

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.6%

3.0%

2.7%

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

1.6%

1.9%

1.7%

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.9%

1.1%

0.9%

Efficiency ratio

60.4%

62.2%

61.8%





Credit quality indices




Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.35%

1.15%

1.38%

Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.88%

1.07%

0.86%

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public

204%

146%

221%

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

0.03%

0.15%

0.10%

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.04%)

0.71%

0.52%

 






Principal data from the statement of income


For the three months ended



2021


2020





NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


287


171

Interest Income, net

670

658

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(9)

157

Total non-Interest income

416

366

   Of which:      Fees

361

368

Total operating and other expenses

656

637

   Of which:      Salaries and related expenses

398

379

                        Dismissals expenses

3

2

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

2.86

1.70

 








Principal data from the balance sheet






As of



31.3.21


31.3.20


31.12.20







NIS million

Total assets


172,475


149,531


167,778

of which:    Cash and deposits with banks

59,471

41,933

57,802

                  Securities

14,705

10,824

13,105

                  Credit to the public, net

92,321

90,028

90,970

Total liabilities

162,590

140,624

158,243

of which:    Deposits from the public

146,600

126,977

141,677

                  Deposits from banks

3,326

1,129

2,992

                  Bonds and subordinated capital notes

3,716

3,754

4,394

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

9,478

8,542


9,141

 








Additional data




As of



31.3.21


31.3.20


31.12.20

Share price (0.01 NIS)


9,313


8,676


8,514

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

-

125

125


(1)    Annualized.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)










For the three months
ended March 31


For the year
ended
December 31



2021


2020


2020


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Interest Income

729

715

2,878

Interest Expenses

59

57

241

Interest Income, net

670

658

2,637

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(9)

157

464

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

679

501

2,173

Non- Interest Income




Non-Interest Financing income (expenses)

51

(3)

148

Fees

361

368

1,371

Other income

4

1

4

Total non- Interest income

416

366

1,523

Operating and other expenses




Salaries and related expenses

398

379

1,532

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

85

86

344

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

26

24

96

Other expenses

147

148

597

Total operating and other expenses

656

637

2,569

Profit before taxes

439

230

1,127

Provision for taxes on profit

153

48

368

Profit after taxes

286

182

759

The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes

13

(2)

29

Net profit:




Before attribution to non–controlling interests

299

180

788

Attributed to non–controlling interests

(12)

(9)

(38)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

287

171

750







NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank







Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

2.86

1.70

7.48

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

 

 

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)










For the three months
ended March 31


For the year ended
December 31


2021


2020


2020


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests


299


180


788

Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests

(12)

(9)

(38)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

287

171

750

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:




Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

11

(247)

(4)

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

66

139

(74)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

77

(108)

(78)

Related tax effect

(26)

36

26

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes

51

(72)

(52)

Less other comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

1

-

-

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

50

(72)

(52)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests

350

108

736

Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests

(13)

(9)

(38)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

337

99

698

(1)   Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)










31.3.21


31.3.20


31.12.20


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets




Cash and deposits with banks

59,471

41,933

57,802

Securities

14,705

10,824

13,105

Securities which were borrowed

244

82

11

Credit to the public

93,581

91,075

92,247

Provision for Credit losses

(1,260)

(1,047)

(1,277)

Credit to the public, net

92,321

90,028

90,970

Credit to the government

659

1,114

656

Investments in investee company

648

603

636

Premises and equipment

954

989

965

Intangible assets

265

246

272

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

1,603

2,551

1,897

Other assets(2)

1,605

1,161

1,464

Total assets

172,475

149,531

167,778

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Deposits from the public

146,600

126,977

141,677

Deposits from banks

3,326

1,129

2,992

Deposits from the Government

694

553

459

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

3,716

3,754

4,394

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

1,554

2,586

2,314

Other liabilities(1)(3)

6,700

5,625

6,407

Total liabilities

162,590

140,624

158,243

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

9,478

8,542

9,141

Non–controlling interests

407

365

394

Total equity

9,885

8,907

9,535

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

172,475

149,531

167,778

(1)    Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 88 million and NIS 64 million and NIS 86 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

(2)    Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 375 million and NIS 78 million and NIS 247 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

(3)    Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 375 million and NIS 111 million and NIS 258 million at 31.3.21, 31.3.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

 

 

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
















For the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited)



Share
capital and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited)

927

(183)

8,397

9,141

394

9,535

Net profit for the period

-

-

287

287

12

299

Other comprehensive income, net after tax effect

-

50

-

50

1

51

Balance as at March 31, 2021

927

(133)

8,684

9,478

407

9,885
















For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited)



Share
capital and premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive loss


Retained earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited)

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

Net profit for the period

-

-

171

171

9

180

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, net after tax effect

-

(72)

-

(72)

-

(72)

Balance as at March 31, 2020

927

(203)

7,818

8,542

365

8,907
















For the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited)



Share
capital and premium (1)


Accumulated
other comprehensive
loss


Retained earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling interests


Total equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019

927

(131)

7,772

8,568

356

8,924

Net profit for the year

-

-

750

750

38

788

Dividend

-

-

(125)

(125)

-

(125)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(52)

-

(52)

-

(52)

Balance as at December 31, 2020

927

(183)

8,397

9,141

394

9,535

(1)    Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)    Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

 

Contacts:

Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il
Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations e-mail: fibi@gkir.com
Tel: +1-646-201-924

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-international-bank-of-israel-presents-first-quarter-2021-results-301299538.html

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen ziehen an
Der heimische Markt dürfte zur Wochenmitte fester starten. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte erneut sein Allzeithoch ins Visier nehmen. Am Mittwoch geht es bei den asiatischen Indizes weiter nach oben. Der Wall Street-Handel endete auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen