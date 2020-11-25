First International Bank of Israel Presents Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

Financial Highlights

Net earnings of NIS 540 million for the first nine months of 2020.

Return on equity: 8.4%

Net earnings of NIS 201 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Return on equity: 9.5%

Since the start of the year, there was a 2.2% growth in the credit to the public and 21.1% in deposits from the public by households and private banking.

Expenses due to Credit loss in the third quarter were NIS 91 million , as compared to NIS 33 million in the corresponding period last year, and in the first nine months of 2020 were NIS 413 million as compared to NIS 92 million in the corresponding period last year

The efficiency ratio reached 61.0%, as compared to 64.9% in the corresponding period last year

Ratio of Tier I equity capital: 10.93%

Ratio of comprehensive capital: 14.23%

Profitability

Net earnings of the First International Bank Group in the third quarter of the year amounted to NIS 201 million. Return on equity reached 9.5%. In the first nine months of the year, net earnings amounted to NIS 540 million and return on equity reached 8.4%.

Earnings in the first nine months of the year and thereafter in the present quarter were affected by the impacts of the Corona crisis. This was mostly due to the sharp increase in credit loss expenses, mainly under the collective provision item, and this on the basis of the uncertainty surrounding the crisis and its impact on borrowers.

Implications of the Corona crisis on the Bank

Expenses in respect of credit losses in the first nine months of the year amounted to NIS 413 million, in contrast to NIS 92 million in the corresponding period last year. The rate of the provision for credit losses amounted to 0.62%, as compared to 0.14% in the corresponding period last year.

Credit loss expenses in the third quarter of the year amounted to NIS 91 million, compared to NIS 33 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of 176%. The provision rate for credit losses in the third quarter of the year amounted to 0.41%, as compared with 0.15% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth in credit loss expenses was mostly due to the impact of the changes in the macro-economic environment, because of the Corona pandemic and the uncertainty with regard to the impact on the condition of borrowers. Due to the macro-economic uncertainty, the Bank decided to increase the collective provision, which in the first nine months of the year amounted to NIS 366 million, the majority of it (NIS 322 million) in respect of the crisis.

Until September 30, 2020, the Bank deferred repayment of loans to customers in an amount of NIS 144 million. The outstanding balanceof the loans, repayment of which had been deferred, as of September 30, 2020, amounted to NIS 2,858 million, comprising 3.1% of total credit to the public. This rate is lower than the rate as reported in the second quarter, which amounted to 8.0%, and is significantly lower than the rate of deferred debts across the Israeli banking system as a whole.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, the Bank has implemented a series of measures, the aim of which is to assist customers and make banking services more accessible to customers, enabling them to overcome the challenges and implications of the crisis. Among other things, the Bank has provided a reprieve from loan repayments and mortgages, as well as offers and grants of credit to business customers out of loan funds guaranteed by the State. In addition, the Bank has introduced a series of assistance services for the older population, including courier service to their homes, avoiding lines at the branches, as well as introducing a series of new and advanced digital services. These include joining the Bank's advisory services, video meetings with investment consultants, prolonged business hours for telephone consultation, opening of an account digitally, fixing branch appointments using the online 'chat', and more.

Growth

In the first nine months of the year, financing profit from current operations increased by 1.2%, in comparison with the corresponding period last year. Total commission income increased by 7%. Most of the increase was due to the growth in capital market activity as a result of a growth in trading turnover on the Stock Exchange and from the growth in income from exchange spreads. This growth was partly offset by a decline in income from management fees and commissions on financing transactions, as a result of a decline in the volume of this activity resulting from the effect of the crisis.

The growth in the activity of the Group is noted also in the balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposit side. The average outstanding balance of credit to the public amounted to NIS 89,475 million in the first nine months of the year, a growth of 4.9% in comparison with the corresponding period last year. Deposits from the public in the first nine months of the year increased by 13.2%, amounting to NIS 135,914 million, of which deposits by households and private banking increased by 21.1% amounting to NIS 71,816 million.

Efficiency

The Bank continued to increase efficiencies and the efficiency ratio continued to improve, reaching 61.0% as compared with 64.9% in the corresponding period last year. Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 1,894 million, a reduction of 5.3% in relation to the corresponding period last year.

Financial stability

The capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank reached NIS 8,944 million, a growth at the rate of 4.4% compared with that of the end of 2019. The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 10.93% (2.6 percentage points over the regulatory requirement) in comparison to 10.81% as at December 31, 2019, and the comprehensive capital ratio reached 14.23%.

The local credit rating companies have recently during the crisis period, reiterated the rating of the First International Bank, which is rated at AAA, the highest rating, similarly to that of the other large banks in Israel.

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "The health crisis continues to affect economies and capital markets all over the world. Our Bank is confronting this new reality while demonstrating financial stability, noted across all stability indices: the capital ratio, being at a significantly higher level than that required by regulation, high liquidity, a high quality and broad credit portfolio, while continuing on our long-term efficiency measures. This stability enables us to continue to support our customers, both private and business, while maintaining functional and business continuity. The Bank continues to provide credit to its customers, also within the framework of funds guaranteed by the State, and even reached a leading rating compared with the other banks, under a survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance.

"The Bank continues its accelerated digital development across all banking areas, with a focus on advisory and investments areas. The usage rates, as well as customer satisfaction from the advanced digital channels, increased considerably during the crisis period."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES Principal financial ratios

For the nine months

ended September 30,

For the year ended December 31,



2020

2019

2019











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 8.4% 10.6% 10.5% Return on average assets(1) 0.48% 0.63% 0.63% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.93% 10.79% 10.81% Leverage ratio 5.39% 5.91% 5.81% Liquidity coverage ratio 145% 124% 128% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.8% 3.0% 3.0% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% Efficiency ratio 61.0% 64.9% 64.4%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.35% 1.03% 1.05% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 1.10% 1.02% 1.08% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 168% 139% 131% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.15% 0.09% 0.10% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.62% 0.14% 0.16%











Principal data from the statement of income

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2020

2019







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

540

643 Interest Income, net 1,980 1,942 Expenses from credit losses 413 92 Total non-Interest income 1,126 1,140 Of which: Fees 1,027 960 Total operating and other expenses 1,894 2,000 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 1,138 1,215 Dismissals expenses 5 41 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 5.38 6.41















Principal data from the balance sheet















30.9.20

30.9.19

31.12.19











NIS million Total assets

159,370

136,988

141,110 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 52,366 34,516 37,530 Securities 12,174 10,453 10,995 Credit to the public, net 89,585 87,310 87,899 Total liabilities 150,042 128,178 132,186 of which: Deposits from the public 135,914 116,292 120,052 Deposits from banks 1,717 464 1,137 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,384 3,690 3,674 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,944 8,461 8,568















Additional data

30.9.20

30.9.19

31.12.19 Share price (0.01 NIS)

7,108

9,257

9,989 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 125 300 410

(1) Annualized.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)



For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

731

699

2,160

2,337 3,085 Interest Expenses 69 57 180 395 483 Interest Income, net 662 642 1,980 1,942 2,602 Expenses from credit losses 91 33 413 92 138 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 571 609 1,567 1,850 2,464 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 36 63 97 175 225 Fees 336 325 1,027 960 1,286 Other income - 3 2 5 9 Total non- Interest income 372 391 1,126 1,140 1,520 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 386 394 1,138 1,215 1,601 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 89 90 261 270 353 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 24 22 71 68 92 Other expenses 141 143 424 447 608 Total operating and other expenses 640 649 1,894 2,000 2,654 Profit before taxes 303 351 799 990 1,330 Provision for taxes on profit 109 119 254 357 478 Profit after taxes 194 232 545 633 852 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 19 15 24 39 51 Net profit:









Before attribution to non–controlling interests 213 247 569 672 903 Attributed to non–controlling interests (12) (11) (29) (29) (38) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 201 236 540 643 865















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 2.00 2.35 5.38 6.41 8.62

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)



For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2020

2019

2020

2019

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

213

247

569

672

903 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (12) (11) (29) (29) (38) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 201 236 540 643 865 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 60 8 (30) 84 101 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (16) (57) (31) (45) (74) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 44 (49) (61) 39 27 Related tax effect (14) 17 21 (14) (9) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes 30 (32) (40) 25 18 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests (1) (1) (1) - (2) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 31 (31) (39) 25 20 Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 243 215 529 697 921 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (11) (10) (28) (29) (36) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 232 205 501 668 885 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)







September 30,

December 31,



2020

2019

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 52,366 34,516 37,530 Securities 12,174 10,453 10,995 Securities which were borrowed 14 126 9 Credit to the public 90,810 88,218 88,829 Provision for Credit losses (1,225) (908) (930) Credit to the public, net 89,585 87,310 87,899 Credit to the government 651 680 1,039 Investments in investee company 629 607 605 Premises and equipment 970 988 996 Intangible assets 249 227 248 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 1,438 1,078 1,091 Other assets(2) 1,294 1,003 698 Total assets 159,370 136,988 141,110 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 135,914 116,292 120,052 Deposits from banks 1,717 464 1,137 Deposits from the Government 426 368 353 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,384 3,690 3,674 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 1,669 1,298 1,247 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,932 6,066 5,723 Total liabilities 150,042 128,178 132,186 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,944 8,461 8,568 Non-controlling interests 384 349 356 Total equity 9,328 8,810 8,924 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 159,370 136,988 141,110 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 77 million and NIS 60 million and NIS 57 million at 30.9.20, 30.9.19 and 31.12.19, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 90 million and NIS 49 million and NIS 42 million at 30.9.20, 30.9.19 and 31.12.19, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 100 million and NIS 170 million and NIS 47 million at 30.9.20, 30.9.19 and 31.12.19, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)



For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as of June 30, 2020 927 (201) 7,986 8,712 373 9,085 Net profit for the period - - 201 201 12 213 Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 31 - 31 (1) 30 Balance as at September 30, 2020 927 (170) 8,187 8,944 384 9,328































For the three months ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as of June 30, 2019 927 (95) 7,534 8,366 339 8,705 Net profit for the period - - 236 236 11 247 Dividend - - (110) (110) - (110) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (31) - (31) (1) (32) Balance as at September 30, 2019 927 (126) 7,660 8,461 349 8,810































For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited) 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Net profit for the period - - 540 540 29 569 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (39) - (39) (1) (40) Balance as at September 30, 2020 927 (170) 8,187 8,944 384 9,328































For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited) 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted

accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the period - - 643 643 29 672 Dividend - - (300) (300) - (300) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 25 - 25 - 25 Balance as at September 30, 2019 927 (126) 7,660 8,461 349 8,810

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

(NIS million)



For the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted

accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the year - - 865 865 38 903 Dividend - - (410) (410) - (410) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 20 - 20 (2) 18 Balance as at December 31, 2019 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 (1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend. (3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at banks in respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01).

Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il

Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations e-mail: fibi@gkir.com

Tel: +1-646-201-924

