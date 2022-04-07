|
07.04.2022 22:11:00
First Internet Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 20
First Internet Bancorp (the "Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
|
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
|
Date and Time:
|
Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Telephone Access:
|
1-844-200-6205 (U.S. toll free)
1-833-950-0062 (Canada toll free)
1-929-526-1599 (International)
Access Code: 139463
|
Telephone Replay:
|
1-866-813-9403 (U.S. toll free)
1-266-828-7578 (Canada)
+44-204-525-0658 (International)
Access Code: 231818
|
Webcast and Presentation Slides:
|
To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit
The webcast and slides will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be archived on the Company’s website for 12 months.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005983/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Internet Bancorpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu First Internet Bancorpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Internet Bancorp
|39,68
|-1,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.