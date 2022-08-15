First Internet Bank Launches Do More Business™ Checking

First Internet Bank announced today it has launched Do More Business™ Checking, an account designed to help small business owners accomplish more in less time. Among its key benefits are tools that provide greater control over both business and personal finances.

Do More Business Checking enables business owners to earn interest, make unlimited transactions and access a dedicated customer success team. In addition, they can now link multiple financial accounts like their business and personal checking or savings, credit cards, loans and investments. This provides greater day-to-day monetary control, including insight into spending trends by category, simplified budgeting and seamless transfer of funds between accounts.

"Balancing your professional and personal finances as a small business owner is daunting. Your work life can quickly become your entire life," said Nicole Lorch, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Internet Bank. "We recognized the need for greater control and support for entrepreneurs. With Do More Business Checking, owners can more effectively manage their finances through a simple, intuitive user interface that displays a 360-degree overview of their finances. The result is a better banking experience with everything they need at their fingertips, so they can get back to what really matters most – growing their business."

The new checking account is the first release in First Internet Bank’s Do More Business platform, which is being developed to give small businesses advanced financial applications to simplify their day-to-day operations and spur future growth.

For more information about First Internet Bank’s Do More Business Checking, please visit firstib.com.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.

