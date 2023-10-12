First Internet Bank "Optimizes” Do More Business Checking

Enhancing its already feature-rich business banking account, First Internet Bank announced today the addition of Balance Optimizer to Do More Business™ Checking. Balance Optimizer enables business owners to seamlessly move money between Do More Business Checking and a First Internet Bank Business Money Market or Business Savings account to earn higher-yield interest.

"Given our entrepreneurial roots, our goal when we launched Do More Business Checking was to offer an account that allows business owners to do more with less effort,” said Kevin Quinn, Senior Vice President, Consumer and Business Banking. "Balance Optimizer enables customers to earn more on excess funds, while meeting their daily cash needs without constant oversight. That leaves our customers with more time to grow their business, while we manage the daily cash sweeps.”

Balance Optimizer allows customers to establish and maintain a daily target balance in their Do More Business Checking account. Funds exceeding the target balance are automatically moved to a First IB Business Money Market/Business Savings account. If funds fall below the target balance, money is transferred back into the checking account.

With Do More Business Checking, business owners are able to earn interest, make unlimited transactions and gain access to a dedicated customer success team. Customers can also link all of their personal and business accounts – even those at other financial institutions – for a comprehensive overview of their finances. Do More Business Checking provides greater day-to-day monetary control, including insight into spending trends by category, simplified budgeting and seamless funds transfer between accounts.

For more information about First Internet Bank’s Do More Business Checking with Balance Optimizer, please visit firstib.com.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

