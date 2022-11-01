|
01.11.2022 16:27:53
First Majestic drills 19.97 g/t Au over 20.9m near active underground mine area at Jerritt Canyon
First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG; TSX: FR) has announced positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon gold mine located in Elko County, Nevada.The 2022 drilling campaign at Jerritt Canyon consists of short-term focused underground core drilling testing extensions of known ore controls near active mining, mid-term focused drilling to validate/test the presence of mineralized volumes near historic workings, and long-term focused drilling aiming to make new gold discoveries in the district.The latest results come from the area along the connection drift between the Smith and SSX underground mines. Follow-up drilling at the Smith mine returned multiple high-grade gold intersections in two drill holes, one of which had assays of 19.97 g/t over 20.9m (including 5.12 g/t over 7.6m and 4.25 g/t Au over 13.3m).“This gold intercept looks to have identified another high-grade underground mineralized pod near current mining activities, with similar gold grades to the recently discovered Zone 10 area. Additional follow up exploration holes are planned over the next few months to further define the dimensions and overall size of this exciting new area, which is located only 80 metres away from underground access,” said CEO Keith Neumeyer in a media statement.According to First Majestic, the two Smith holes appear to extend the potential of the previously intersected gold mineral zone to approximately 200 metres. The new gold intercepts are located approximately 80 to 200 metres northwest of the connection drift.Another drill hole was completed at the SSX mine below and to the southwest of gold intersections from two previous holes. The new hole cut four gold intersections located approximately 170 to 300 metres from existing mine development and from the connection drift, respectively.The SSX underground operation first began in 1997 and continued up until 2008, with gold production coming from the Steer, Murray, MCE, Smith, West Generator and Saval deposits. In 2009, a new mine plan was prepared for the Smith and SSX deposits, and gold production resumed a year later.Prior to underground mining, the Jerritt Canyon mine operated as an open pit from early 1981 until late 1999, with mining carried out in multiple areas. The annual production from these areas ranged from approximately 40,000 to 1.4 million oz.First Majestic acquired the Jerritt Canyon mine from Sprott Mining on April 30, 2021. Its reserve base is currently estimated at 703,000 oz.Shares of First Majestic surged 7.1% by 11:20 ET Tuesday following the new exploration results. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.2 billion ($2.3bn).
