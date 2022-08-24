First National Bank Hires Brian P. Wozniak as Executive Director of Small Business Banking

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced that it has hired Brian P. Wozniakas Executive Vice President and Executive Director of Small Business Banking.

Wozniak is responsible for developing and executing strategies for FNB's Small Business Banking function. In addition to overseeing the Small Business Banking sales team, he works with FNB leaders in digital channels, payments, credit and marketing to further develop cross-functional solutions to effectively reach and serve small businesses. Wozniak is based in Pittsburgh, PA, and reports to Barry Robinson, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.

"Our strong local teams and premium service have made FNB a bank of choice for small businesses throughout our markets," said Robinson. "We are proud to add Brian's perspective as we continue to evolve our approach and deepen our commitment to connect clients with innovative products and financial expertise."

Joining FNB with more than two decades of experience, including the past ten years in progressive leadership roles, Wozniak recently led a national Business Banking expansion initiative for PNC. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Business Administration in Accountancy from Slippery Rock University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh's Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business. Wozniak also is involved in the Pittsburgh community as a member of the Founder's Board for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Trust Foundation.

