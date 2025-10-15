|
15.10.2025 02:48:14
First National Financial To Issue C$800 Mln Of Senior Notes
(RTTNews) - First National Financial Corp. (FN.TO) announced that it plans to issue C$800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes. It consists of C$250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.288% Senior Series 2025-1 Notes due October 23, 2028 priced at $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount, C$300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.891% Senior Series 2025-2 Notes due October 23, 2030 priced at C$1,000 per C$1,000 principal amount, and C$250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.443% Senior Series 2025-3 Notes due October 25, 2032 priced at C$1,000 per C$1,000 principal amount.
The offering of the Notes is expected to close on October 23, 2025.
First National intends to use the net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to redeem the Series 2025-3 Notes pursuant to the Special Mandatory Redemption; repay the Series 3 Company Notes upon their maturity; make a loan to First National Financial LP which will allow the Partnership to repay indebtedness under its bank credit facility, and use the balance, if any, for general corporate or partnership purposes.
