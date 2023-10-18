First National Realty Partners Brings Major Retailers to Champions Village

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners ("FNRP"), a national private equity commercial real estate firm, has recently completed over 54,000 square feet of new lease transactions at Champions Village, a premier shopping destination in the Houston MSA. The grand openings of Lowe's, Hibbett Sports, and The Greasy Spoon signify the center's increase in leasing momentum.

Lowe's, a national home improvement retailer, opened their first and only Houston-based outlet store in the center's former 41,453-square-foot Stein Mart box space. "We are thrilled to have partnered with Lowe's to bring their outlet concept to Champions Village. We are proud to bring a best-in-class operator to the shopping center that serves our niche of necessity-based retail," commented Fred Battisti, chief revenue officer.

The addition of Lowe's Outlet to Champions Village marks the completion of a key part of the property's business plan. They opened on October 13, 2023.

Hibbett Sports, a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer, is opening their seventh Hibbett/City Gear location within FNRP's portfolio at Champions Village. "We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Hibbett Sports and help them bring their new location to the Houston community," said Sam Collier, evp of leasing – anchors and accounts. They are projected to open in 2024.

The Greasy Spoon is also set to open next year. This will be the soul food-inspired restaurant's fourth location in the Houston MSA, after rapidly growing in popularity and size since being featured on Food Network's television show, Food Paradise.

"The addition of these world-class operators presents us with the opportunity to not just fill a large portion of vacancies at the center but provide the Houston community with a diverse, high-quality shopping experience," expressed David Roth, vp of leasing.

Other leasing activities at the center include long-term lease extensions with Randalls and Barnes and Noble. The team is also in lease negotiations with another national retailer to fill the former 13,688-square-foot Tuesday Morning space.

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to what we believe are institutional quality commercial real estate assets in the necessity-based real estate sector: grocery-anchored retail, multi-family, and industrial by sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

jdemarino@fnrpusa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-realty-partners-brings-major-retailers-to-champions-village-301960753.html

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC