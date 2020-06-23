First of Its Kind Cellular Modem from Laird Connectivity Simplifies Bridging Cellular IoT to Bluetooth Sensors

AKRON, Ohio, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader Laird Connectivity has launched the Pinnacle™ 100 Series of cellular modems and development kits. The Pinnacle 100 combines Bluetooth 5 (Nordic nRF52840 silicon) and LTE-M/NB-IoT (Sierra HL7800/Altair ALT1250) in a small form factor modem. This unique wireless combination enables new use cases for long-range Bluetooth sensors to bridge sensor data to the cloud, all in a simple and easy-to-use architecture.

The combination of LTE-M/NB-IoT, Bluetooth 5, and Cortex M4F MCU into one integrated platform simplifies common use cases such as using a smartphone to configure and create an LTE connection or running complete hostless bridging applications, stand alone on the modem itself. Additionally, it also enables new use cases where multiple long-range Bluetooth sensors can connect to the cloud over a low power LTE connection, such as Laird Connectivity's Sentrius™ BT510 Bluetooth 5 sensing platform. Bridging Bluetooth sensors to a single intelligent cellular IoT device allows customers to optimize sensor coverage and manage cellular data with a simple, low-cost architecture that delivers real-time insights.

"Low-power cellular and Bluetooth technologies are critical to the enablement of IoT," says Jonathan Kaye, senior director of Product Management at Laird Connectivity. "The Pinnacle 100 merges these two IoT powerhouses together into one solution, giving our customers the connectivity they need to build innovative solutions that can transform industries and improve lives."

The Pinnacle 100 leverages the power and simplicity of Zephyr RTOS programming on the integrated Cortex-M4F microcontroller, allowing developers to tailor their application to their specific requirements. It also delivers Bluetooth 5 functionality and LTE-M/NB-IoT capabilities that are all fully certified from a radio regulatory, cellular, and network carrier perspective. Additionally, this intelligent modem is the only solution on the market to provide complete antenna flexibility with pre-integrated embedded and pre-certified external antenna options.

"This cellular modem brings market-leading wireless technology and software that speeds time to market by eliminating the complexity, design risk, and certification costs that cellular IoT solutions typically have," adds Kaye.

The Pinnacle 100 is cloud-ready, compatible with cloud services like AWS. Out of the Box sample applications are ready to go to test the major technology blocks of the Pinnacle straight out of the development kit box. Applications include security and building automation, industrial IoT, telehealth, asset tracking, cold chain monitoring, and smart buildings.

The Pinnacle 100 is end-device-certified from a radio regulatory and LTE carrier perspective and supports complete co-location radio certification, eliminating the time and cost usually involved in the certification process. Full certifications include FCC, IC, CE, BT SIG, PTCRB, GCF, and End-Device Certified with AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone to follow.

For more information about the Pinnacle 100, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/pinnacle-100-modem

About Laird Connectivity: Laird Connectivity simplifies the enablement of wireless technologies with market-leading wireless modules and antennas, integrated sensor and gateway platforms, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our best-in-class support and comprehensive engineering services help reduce risk and improve time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect electronics with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers — no matter what.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

Lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/lairdconnect | facebook.com/lairdconnectivity |linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-of-its-kind-cellular-modem-from-laird-connectivity-simplifies-bridging-cellular-iot-to-bluetooth-sensors-301082130.html

SOURCE Laird Connectivity