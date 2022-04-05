First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Inked to Help Institutions Increase Tour Access and Impact

Full Measure Education and Mass Interact team up to help higher education institutions employ a comprehensive tour strategy that drives student interest, engagement, and enrollment

WASHINGTON , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As higher education institutions contend with increased competition for a dwindling pool of college-bound students, Full Measure Education and Mass Interact announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to enhance campus visits — enabling colleges and universities to attract and retain more students by integrating the companies' respective tour solutions.

This partnership opens up doors for prospective students, their families, and other visitors

"Virtual tours continue to be an invaluable way for prospective students and other stakeholders to explore campus, but they have to be done properly," said Bob Abraham, Co-founder and President of Full Measure. "That means focusing on what distinguishes a college or university, increasing searchability, tailoring the experience to the individual student, and ensuring an impactful visit in any format. With this partnership, we've created an affordable way for institutions to do this naturally and at scale."

The two tour solutions have different strengths and engage visitors in different yet complementary ways. Mass Interact — a Google Street View Trusted Agency and leader in 360 virtual tours — helps create a navigable view of campus, increase online discoverability, and reach more students early ‌in their search process. Full Measure, a higher education-focused company founded by former Blackboard executives, leverages proprietary mobile-first technology to enable students to personalize virtual and self-guided visits based on their unique interests and needs with its Campus Visit Experience .

"Both of our companies understand the importance of customization when designing impactful tours and engaging students," said Adil Qayyum, Founder of Mass Interact. "By joining forces, we're able to amplify those customization opportunities — for institutions and visitors alike — while providing a comprehensive tour approach unlike anything else on the market."

Colleges and universities using both solutions will see multiple benefits, including increased tour participation and applications — especially from out-of-state and international students. Integration opportunities, including the ability to launch a personalized Full Measure tour from within a Mass Interact tour and to add 360-degree images produced by Mass Interact to Full Measure tour stops, help ensure a cohesive and impactful experience for visitors.

"With recent research showing there are a million fewer students enrolled in higher education today than pre-pandemic, competition is here and it is fierce," Abraham said. "This partnership opens up doors for prospective students, their families, and other visitors — including alumni and potential donors — to explore campus however and whenever they feel like exploring. It's the edge institutions need to really get and stay ahead."

Institutions looking to learn more about the benefits of this partnership and how to get started can request a demo .

About Full Measure

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Full Measure Education partners with more than 500 higher education institutions across the nation to employ a mobile-first approach to improving the student journey — from a student's initial interest in an institution and touring campus to getting accepted all the way through to graduation and beyond. Learn more at www.fullmeasure.io .

About Mass Interact

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Mass Interact is the global leader in interactive virtual tour experiences with hundreds of millions of views of the world's favorite destinations. With a robust feature-rich platform centered around digital storytelling, Mass Interact creates an engaging and immersive 360-degree environment. Visit www.massinteract.com to learn more.

