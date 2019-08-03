First-Of-Its-Kind Safety Device Alerts Fire In Farming Equipment

ROCHESTER, Minn., August 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AKE Safety Equipment, makers of "The World's BEST Fire Extinguisher®", have launched a state-of-the-art new product that alerts users that their automatic fire extinguisher has deployed. The Audio Visual Warning System, or AVWS, is the first of its kind. It can be used in conjunction with farming equipment such as vehicles and machinery, or even in workshops and homes.

A STOP-FYRE® automatic fire extinguisher will deploy to start fighting a fire in the accumulator of a cotton harvesting machine, for example, and the operator could continue for miles not knowing that their extinguisher has deployed and needs refilling. This is where the new AKE AVWS comes into play. The system's warning consists of a loud beeping and a flashing red light that both audibly and visually signals that the automatic extinguisher has gone off. When a STOP-FYRE® automatic fire extinguisher deploys, the pressure in the extinguisher drops. Once the system reaches a PSI level of 45, the AVWS will alert. The AVWS is a benefit to users who might not otherwise know that their extinguisher has gone into action.

"Your safety is our priority, and we take that seriously. It's the driving force of our business, which is why we created our NEW Audio Visual Warning System (AVWS)," says Allen Kronebusch, CEO, AKE. "Now you never have to worry or wonder again. You will be immediately alerted when your STOP-FYRE® Automatic Fire Extinguisher System goes off."

Maintenance checks on the unit include turning the key to "test" in order to make sure it is enabled and working. The AVWS has a non-bulky frame and fits easily inside the cab of a tractor, combine, or cotton stripper/picker to name a few. Customers are encouraged to have as many Audio Visual Warning Systems as needed for their individual equipment needs.

"Our AVWS product is simple, effective, and easy to use," Explains Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing Engineer, AKE. "It was developed based on the specific needs that our customers communicated to us. It's louder, more durable, and overall better quality."

AKE Safety Equipment are the makers of STOP-FYRE®, which has been called "The World's Best Fire Extinguisher" by people who regularly rely on fire safety equipment. Farmers to Fire Chiefs have relied on AKE since 1989 to outfit them with proper equipment. The AVWS is a natural progression for AKE as they continue to innovate and find ways to save lives and livelihoods.

The AVWS is compatible with all STOP-FYRE® automatic systems. The AVWS can be used on all brands of machinery, such as John Deere or Case IH. The unit can be placed inside machinery, as well as placed in workshops or homes - wherever the STOP-FYRE® automatic fire extinguisher is located. Anyone with the STOP-FYRE® automatic can upgrade theirs to include the AVWS as well.

About AKE Safety Equipment

It all started in 1989, when a 19-year-old kid with a passion for fire safety, sold his first fire extinguisher. Today, that kid, firefighter Allen Kronebusch, runs AKE Safety Equipment - the only firefighter owned, operated, and endorsed fire-safety company and fire-extinguisher manufacturer in the country. AKE manufactures STOP-FYRE® "The World's BEST Fire Extinguisher®" which is trusted by farmers across America to protect what matters most such as equipment, property, and livelihoods.

AKE is an accredited member and carry the highest possible rating, an A-plus, from the Better Business Bureau. AKE has a long list of loyal customers and partners, like the National Tractor Pullers Association, the Illini State Pullers, the Nebraska Bush Pullers, and the Missouri State Tractor Pullers Association, all of whom have made STOP-FYRE® their official fire extinguisher. Most importantly, AKE is in business for the right reasons – to help others and to save lives. AKE has never lost its focus on the things that matter, like family, faith, and fire safety. AKE considers their customers to be their family.

