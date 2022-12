First OTC Overdose-Reversal Medication Could Soon be on the Way

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Over 100,000 Americans died of a drug overdose during the 12 months ending in March, according to CDC data, a disturbing 44% increase from just two years prior. Thankfully, a powerful new tool to fight the epidemic may soon be on the way.On Thursday, healthcare start-up Pocket Naloxone announced it had submitted positive test results to the FDA showcasing game-changing data for its over-the-counter overdose-reversal nasal swab. It's a major step in the FDA's push for such innovations.Continue reading