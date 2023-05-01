First Patients in Canada Imaged with Illuccix®: Now Commercially Available Nationwide

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces first patients have been imaged in Canada with its commercially available prostate cancer imaging agent, Illuccix® [kit for the preparation of gallium (68Ga) PSMA-11 for intravenous injection].

With Illuccix now available nationwide in Canada through Telix's partner Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals (Isologic), INITIO Medical Group in Burnaby, BC (INITIO) became one of the first sites to administer this novel PSMA-PET imaging agent that can help healthcare professionals diagnose the stage and spread of prostate cancer – an important step for men with this disease.

Illuccix, after radiolabeling with gallium (68Ga), is indicated for use with positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in men with prostate cancer:

with suspected metastasis who are suitable for initial definitive therapy;

with suspected recurrence with elevated serum prostate specific antigen (PSA) level.

Illuccix is the first and only PSMA-PET imaging agent to have been granted regulatory approval in Canada. Health Canada became the third regulatory body worldwide to approve Illuccix, which is also commercially available in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Dr. Philip Cohen, INITIO Director and Division Head, Nuclear Medicine, Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver said, "Nuclear isotope therapy enters a new era with the ability to see and diagnose invisible cancers based on their molecular "signature" and then target them based on the same signature. Now if we can see the cancer we can treat it, and potentially control, and eventually someday cure this terrible disease."

André Gagnon, President of Isologic added, "PSMA-PET is emerging as a standard of care worldwide, and it is tremendous that we can now provide Canadian physicians and their patients with this innovative new diagnostic tool via our national network, servicing 265 hospitals and clinics."

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer for Telix Americas continued, "The launch of Illuccix in Canada marks an important milestone for Telix and the ~24,000 men who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the country this year.[1] Widespread availability of PSMA-PET imaging, via Telix's distribution partner Isologic, will help deliver on a significant unmet medical need for the men in Canada and their families affected by this disease."

Healthcare professionals in Canada can order Illuccix kits by email orders@isologicradiopharm.ca or by phone 1-877-505-4711 ext 0. Unit doses can be ordered from your local radiopharmacy.

About Initio

INITIO is Western Canada's only private PET/CT scan facility with over 20 years' experience, offering Rapid PET/CT and CT scans and nuclear medicine treatments with no wait list. INITIO has diagnostic scanning for cancer, cognitive impairment, and cardiac sarcoidosis, and now offers gallium-68 PSMA-PET imaging and lutetium-177 PSMA therapy for prostate cancer. With these latest additions, INITIO Medical Group reaffirms its commitment to providing the most advanced and effective treatments to patients and looks forward to the positive impact these will have on the lives of those affected by prostate cancer.

About Isologic Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals

Isologic is a Canadian radiopharmaceutical company, dedicated to nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production. The head office is in Montreal, Quebec, and our sites are in Dorval, Lachine, Quebec, Toronto, Burlington, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

Isologic is the leading Canadian manufacturer of positron-emitting radiopharmaceuticals (PERs) and distributor of radiopharmaceuticals for photon emission tomography (PET). Isologic operates an internal logistics and delivery structure, which allows it to control its radioisotope autonomy.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

About Illuccix®

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[2] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),[3] and by Health Canada.[4]

[1] Public Health Agency of Canada, 2021. [2] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [3] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [4] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022.

Illuccix® is a Schedule C radiopharmaceutical product.

Click here for approved product monograph in Canada.

