FIRST PERSON LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE PRECISION-TARGETED COGNITIVE SUPPLEMENTS TO ACTIVATE THE FULL POTENTIAL OF HUMAN COGNITION

First Person was developed by First Person Inc., a company dedicated to improving cognitive health through mushroom innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Person Inc. ("First Person"), a company focused on driving innovation across both functional and psychedelic mushrooms, announces today the launch of First Person, a line of precision-targeted cognitive supplements. First Person's formulations harness the power of functional mushrooms and premium natural ingredients to activate the full potential of human cognition.

Developed by industry-leading doctors and scientists, First Person optimizes neurochemistry by stimulating the production of specific neurotransmitters in the brain tied to three main functions: focus, mood, and sleep. The precision-targeted mushrooms are paired with a curated blend of nutraceuticals to support the body's natural neural production of the dopamine, oxytocin, or GABA neurotransmitters to help achieve the desired mental state.

The supplements are intended to help create an ideal environment for both immediate and long-term brain health and performance. With continued use, First Person may support the body's natural ability to reduce oxidative stress and promote healthy cell regeneration, and may be used as a natural, effective alternative to caffeine, anti-stress or sleep aids. Unlike anything else on the market today, First Person's products have been formulated to avoid serotonin receptors, so they may work both independently and as a highly effective complement to existing psychedelic microdosing protocols.

"We are thrilled to open peoples' minds to the transformative power of mushrooms," said Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Chris Claussen. "We believe that mushrooms are without a doubt the future of the wellness industry, and our products will offer a transformative solution to anyone looking to improve their overall well-being and cognitive performance."

As a vertically integrated company, First Person uses the highest quality, natural ingredients and a proprietary production process, First Grown™, which could enable it to unlock the full medicinal benefits of mushrooms. First Grown™ was developed by First Person's innovation team to supply the highest quality mushroom ingredients to businesses.

As part of its mission to improve cognitive health, the company is actively building one of the most robust culture libraries of psychedelic mushrooms to advance research and development, standardization, product development, consumer testing, engagement, and feedback, through its operation in Jamaica. This opportunity may provide access to unique and novel compounds for product innovation beyond psilocybin.

"As we conduct cutting edge research on psychedelic mushrooms, we are simultaneously innovating and exploring the very powerful benefits that legal, non-psychedelic functional mushrooms have on cognitive health," said Co-Founder and Director of Business Development, Joseph Claussen. "This is only the beginning for us as we pave a new path forward in mushroom innovation."

First Person launches with three supplements. Sunbeam is intended to promote motivation and focus by stimulating the production of dopamine to offer a natural, powerful and caffeine-free boost. Golden Hour is intended to promote connection and joy by stimulating the production of the oxytocin to mitigate stress and boost the mind-body connection. Lastly, Moonlight is intended to promote deep, restorative sleep by stimulating the production of the GABA neurotransmitter to prepare the brain and body for sleep.

Each supplement is priced at $50 for a one-time purchase of 20-doses, or are available on a subscription basis for $42.50. The line is available for purchase beginning today at www.getfirstperson.com .

About First Person:

First Person is a cognitive performance company founded by a team of visionaries and mushroom experts who believe that the heart of wellness is in the mind, and that functional and psychedelic mushrooms can unlock our mental state. Its mission is to activate the full potential of human cognition through mushroom innovation, and give consumers unprecedented control over how and when they enhance their wellbeing.

Developed by First Person Inc., First Person's functional mushrooms are curated by their team of mycologists and grown domestically at their production facility in the Pacific Northwest with their proprietary production process, First Grown™.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. First Person Inc. ("First Person") actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could." These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and on general economic and financial market conditions, as well as our ability to respond to the related challenges; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors' pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, and competition; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal and related matters. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and First Person undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

For more information: www.getfirstperson.com and www.firstpersongroup.com . This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

Media Contact:

Factory PR

firstperson@factorypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-person-launches-innovative-precision-targeted-cognitive-supplements-to-activate-the-full-potential-of-human-cognition-301502896.html

SOURCE First Person