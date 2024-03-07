|
07.03.2024 00:56:16
First Phosphate gets mining research and innovation grant from Québec
First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) announced this week it received a mining research and innovation grant from the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.The grant provides financial support to the company in the way of C$315,236 to continue mineralogical study on its apatite, ilmenite and magnetite concentrates. The project also includes the processing of the company’s mine tailings for re-use in the cement construction industry.“We are grateful to the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests for this funding as we continue to build strong relationships with Quebec-based government bodies and institutions,” CEO, John Passalacqua said in a news release.The company’s objective is to see the development of a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery valley in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec, one which can service demand for LFP battery cathode active material across North America.Details on First Phosphate’s strategy for the creation of an LFP battery valley are here.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Phosphate Corp Registered Shs
|0,17
|0,00%
|Innovation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 263,00
|0,32%
|Phosphate Holdings Inc
|0,00
|-99,00%
