|
09.01.2024 14:52:15
First Quantum dismisses “false rumours” of Zambia mine sales
FIRST Quantum Minerals on Tuesday dismissed speculation it was planning to sell a stake in its Zambian copper mines.“There is no truth in the report that First Quantum is in discussions to sell a stake in its Zambian operations to Jiangxi Copper Corporation, or indeed any other company,” said the group’s manager for Zambia Godwin Beene.“As the nation’s largest taxpayer we remain fully committed to our Zambia operations and the associated economic and social contributions to the country,” he said.China’s Jiangxi Copper owns 18% of First Quantum, and is among one of several shareholders that was approached by Barrick, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this week. A separate report by Reuters said Jiangxi Copper was discussing the possible purchase of a stake in First Quantum’s Zambian mines.The Toronto-listed firm, which is due to update shareholders later this month on how it intends to meet its debt obligations following a shock order by Panama in December to close the Cobré Panama mine, said the sale speculation was a “false rumour”.First Quantum has debt of $1.05bn which comes up for maturity in early 2025. Ratings agency Fitch warned last month that if the Cobré Panama mine were permanently shut, First Quantum’s net debt leverage ratio in 2024 would increase to more than five times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization resulting in a covenant breach.Net debt leverage ratio is a measure used to assess a company’s borrowing capacity. “If unresolved, the covenant breach may trigger an event of default across all its debt instruments,” the ratings firm said.The Panamanian government ordered the closure of Cobré Panama last year after a court found its mining licence contravened 25 articles of its constitution. First Quantum had put $10bn into developing the 350,000 ton a year mine.According to Bloomberg this sent Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow to sound out shareholders whether they would support a takeover of First Quantum. Bristow is thought to have expressed an interest in a deal with First Quantum last year in an effort to build his company’s copper production.In Zambia, First Quantum wholly owns the Sentinel mine and 80% of the Kansanshi mine, with the rest owned by the Zambian government.The post First Quantum dismisses “false rumours” of Zambia mine sales appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Chinas Börsen tiefer - Nikkei letztlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich im Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert derweil leicht aufwärts. Während die chinesischen Börsen Abschläge verbuchen, konnte der japanische Leitindex getragen von einem schwachen Yen deutlich anziehen.