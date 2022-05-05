|
05.05.2022 22:01:00
First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum” or "the Company”) (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 584,376,972 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.
|NAME
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|% OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Andrew B. Adams
|535,596,406
|47,366,049
|91.87%
|8.13%
|Alison C. Beckett
|581,897,038
|1,065,417
|99.82%
|0.18%
|Robert J. Harding
|517,126,568
|65,835,887
|88.71%
|11.29%
|Kathleen A. Hogenson
|581,028,369
|1,934,086
|99.67%
|0.33%
|C. Kevin McArthur
|581,900,298
|1,062,157
|99.82%
|0.18%
|Philip K. R. Pascall
|543,668,702
|39,293,753
|93.26%
|6.74%
|A. Tristan Pascall
|580,172,502
|2,464,653
|99.58%
|0.42%
|Simon J. Scott
|580,497,802
|2,464,653
|99.58%
|0.42%
|Peter St. George
|542,182,092
|40,780,363
|93.00%
|7.00%
|Dr. Joanne K. Warner
|581,907,869
|1,054,586
|99.82%
|0.18%
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com
