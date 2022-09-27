Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 12:00:00

First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum” or "the Company”) (TSX: FM) will release third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu First Quantum Minerals Ltd.mehr Nachrichten