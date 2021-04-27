



Strong results for both the Car Business and the Service Business





First quarter 2021

Net turnover amounted to SEK 9,344 M (7,450), an increase of 25 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 528 M (279), an increase of 89 per cent.

The improved result was primarily attributable to Norway, which reported an improvement in profits of SEK 154 M, up from SEK 52 M last year to SEK 206 M this year.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 377 M (167) and earnings per share to SEK 3.85 (1.65).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -101 M (258).





Full year 2020

Net turnover amounted to SEK 30,168 M (29,508), an increase of 2 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,593 M (1,239), an increase of 29 per cent.

Profit for the year amounted to SEK 984 M (807) and earnings per share to SEK 9.85 (8.00).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 2,872 M (855).

Events after the balance sheet date

After the end of the quarter, Bilia reached an agreement to acquire one Toyota dealer in Norway and one Mercedes dealer in Sweden.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to be considered a factor of uncertainty.





For further information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, 27 April 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 27 April 2021, at 08:30 CEST.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. The Service Business comprises workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars and transport vehicles, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and Alpine and transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.





Attachment