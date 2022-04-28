Continued strong result despite the shortage in cars

First quarter 2022

Net turnover amounted to SEK 8,684 M (9,344), a decrease of 7 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 500 M (528).

The result for the Service Business and from sales of used cars remained strong and on a par with last year.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 684 M (504) and was positively affected by profit from divestment of operations of SEK 222 M.

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 594 M (377) and earnings per share to SEK 6.25 (3.85).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 348 M (–101).





Events after the balance sheet date

Bilia's Board of Directors has decided to start a new repurchase program of 1,100,000 own shares based on the authorisation from the 2022 AGM.

The AGM resolved in favour of a dividend of SEK 8 per share divided into four quarterly payments and cancellation of 6,500,000 own shares repurchased by the company.

Bilia has entered an agreement to acquire Kokstad Autosenter AS, which conducts sales of used cars and a brand-independent service workshop. The business is conducted in two facilities in Bergen, Norway.





Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart, Alpine and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

