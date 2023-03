First Republic Bank Gets Rescued by the US' Biggest Banks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Behold, the most ambitious crossover event in banking history.On Thursday, the country's biggest banks banded together to prevent further contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank implosion, agreeing to collectively pour an unsecured credit loan of up to $30 billion into the next most likely victim of a bank run: First Republic Bank. In the process, they may just restore faith in America's banking system... or create a financial Justice League that we never wanted to need.