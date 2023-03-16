|
16.03.2023 16:16:22
First Republic May Explore a Sale; Shares Are Tanking
Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) had plunged by more than 34% as of 10:28 a.m. ET today after the bank announced last night that it is exploring strategic options that might include a sale or further attempts to shore up liquidity.First Republic is one of the banks that investors are closely monitoring after the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank last week. While First Republic is not in nearly as bad shape as SVB was, it does have billions of unrealized losses sitting in its bond portfolio that would destroy substantial shareholder equity if the bank had to sell them more immediately. First Republic also has lots of uninsured deposits, which have spooked investors.Recently, First Republic said it had secured additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase, which brought their unused liquidity to $70 billion. First Republic CEO Jim Herbert also told CNBC a few days ago that the bank wasn't seeing too many depositors leave. But the idea that the company is exploring strategic options hints that it might still be seeing deposit outflows.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu First Republic Corp of Americamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu First Republic Corp of Americamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Republic Corp of America
|2,75
|-1,43%
|Republic Holding JSC
|2,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.