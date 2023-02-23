FIRST ROUND OF VEECON 2023 SPEAKERS AND OPENING NIGHT HEADLINE ENTERTAINER ARE ANNOUNCED BY GARY VAYNERCHUK AND VEEFRIENDS

The three-day super conference will feature an opening night performance by rap icon Busta Rhymes in addition to speeches, panels, and fireside chats with the biggest and brightest minds of tech, business, and popular culture

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur, founder and creator of VeeFriends, Gary Vaynerchuk announces today rap icon Busta Rhymes will headline Thursday's opening night entertainment at VeeCon 2023 on May 18. Additionally, Vaynerchuk revealed the growing lineup of entrepreneurs, artists, and influencers from around the world who will participate in speeches, panels, and fireside chats about business, innovation, technology, marketing, and pop culture at the multi-day super conference held at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on May 18-20, 2023.

"I'm super excited to announce the first names of the VeeCon 2023 speakers," said Vaynerchuk. "These are incredible individuals who are making a high impact on society and business. I'm also extremely excited about the names we haven't announced yet as this year's event is going to be bigger and bolder than 2022."

VeeCon 2023 is the second annual NFT-ticketed conference hosted by Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends. Throughout the event, VeeCon attendees have the opportunity to participate in programming about business, marketing, entrepreneurship, innovation, ideas, creativity, and competition.

Leading the first extraordinary lineup of iconic keynote speakers, innovative and educational talks and panels at VeeCon 2023 are:

Adam Brotman , CEO & Co-Founder of Forum3

, CEO & Co-Founder of Forum3 Andy8052, Founder of Tessera

Arlan Hamilton , Founder & Managing Partner of Backstage Capital

, Founder & Managing Partner of Backstage Capital Betty, CEO and Co-Founder of Deadfellaz

Bob Pittman , Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc.

, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc. Bozoma Saint John, Hall of Fame Inducted Marketing Executive, Author, and Entrepreneur

Brilly, Artist

Carly Reilly , Founder and Host of Overpriced JPEGs

, Founder and Host of Overpriced JPEGs Carolyn Everson , Senior Advisor at Permira

, Senior Advisor at Permira Cathy Hackl , Chief Metaverse Officer at Journey Luxury and Fashion Innovator

, Chief Metaverse Officer at Journey Luxury and Fashion Innovator Chris Lyons , President of Web3 Media at a16z crypto

, President of Web3 Media at a16z Cindy Gallop , Founder and CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn

, Founder and CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici), Founder of Welcome To The Block

(Champ Medici), Founder of Welcome To The Block Daymond John, Star of ABC's Shark Tank, CEO of The Shark Group, CEO and Founder of FUBU

Deepak Chopra , Founder of Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global

, Founder of Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global DeeZe, Director of Vibes at Tessera

Eric Thomas , No. 1 Motivational Speaker in The World

, No. 1 Motivational Speaker in The World Fonz, CEO of tokenproof

Gfunk, CEO and Founder of Pixel Vault

Ian Rogers , Chief Experience Officer of LEDGER

, Chief Experience Officer of LEDGER !llmind, Music Producer of Squad Of Knights

Imari Oliver , Founder and CEO of Bond and Play

, Founder and CEO of Bond and Play Jackie Woodward , Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of Bojangles Restaurants, Inc.

, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of Bojangles Restaurants, Inc. Jaiden Stipp , Artist and Creator of Jastidesigns LLC

, Artist and Creator of Jastidesigns LLC Jasmine Maietta , Founder and CEO of round21

, Founder and CEO of round21 Jeff Carvalho , Founder of Burrata / Highsnobiety

, Founder of Burrata / Highsnobiety Jeff Staple , Founder of STAPLE and Reed Art Department

, Founder of STAPLE and Reed Art Department Jen Stark , Artist and Creator of The Vortex Collection, Cosmos and more

, Artist and Creator of The Vortex Collection, Cosmos and more Jenny from the blockchain, Content Creator, Head of Marketing for evaluate.xyz, Co-host of NFT Catcher Pod

Jimmy McNelis , CEO of Nameless

, CEO of Nameless John Henry , Co-CEO and Co-Founder of LOOP

, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of LOOP Julie Pacino , Filmmaker and Photographer, Creator of Keepers of the Inn

, Filmmaker and Photographer, Creator of Keepers of the Inn Lisa Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Boss Beauties

MaryRuth Ghiyam, Founder and CEO of MaryRuth Organics

Matt Van Horn , Co-Founder of June

, Co-Founder of June Miguel Patricio , CEO of Kraft Heinz

, CEO of Kraft Heinz MUMBOT, Artist & Creator of MUMBOT WORLD

Nyla Hayes , Artist, Founder and CEO of Long Neckie Ladies

, Artist, Founder and CEO of Long Neckie Ladies Pop Wonder, Artist

Rachel Tipograph , Founder and CEO of MikMak

, Founder and CEO of MikMak Rafael Ilishayev , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff

, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff Rich Kleiman , Co-Founder of Boardroom

, Co-Founder of Boardroom Richard Dickson , President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel

, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel Richerd, Co-Founder of Manifold

Sam Hysell , Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of nft now

, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of nft now Sara Baumann , Artist and Founder of Women and Weapons

, Artist and Founder of Women and Weapons Scooter Braun , Founder of SB Projects, CEO of HYBE America

, Founder of SB Projects, CEO of HYBE America Shonduras, Founder of The Spacestation!

Sian Morson, Founder of The BlkChain

SLOTH, Artist and Founder, Creator of Chilled SLOTH

Snowfro, Founder of Art Blocks, Creator of Chromie Squiggle

Steven Bartlett , Entrepreneur, Author, Host of "The Diary of a CEO"

, Entrepreneur, Author, Host of "The Diary of a CEO" Swan Sit, Web3 Advisor and Creator

Tom Bilyeu , CEO of Impact Theory

VeeCon 2023 tickets will be released directly to the wallets of VeeFriends Series 1 token holders in the coming weeks. Non-VeeFriends Series 1 token holders can still attend the event by buying a ticket on the secondary market, such as Opensea. More information on ticketing can be found here .

To learn more about VeeCon 2023, visit https://veecon.co/ .

About VeeCon

VeeCon is a multi-day super conference for business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Hosted by VeeFriends CEO and Creator Gary Vaynerchuk, the NFT-ticketed event features discussions and performances from iconic and emerging leaders in business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Now in its second year, Veecon has become the flagship industry event where attendees build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect as a community. For more information on VeeCon 2023, please visit https://veecon.co/ .

For more information about credentials or press operations, visit https://veecon.co/press/ or email press@veecon.co .

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends. Veynerchuk is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as "GaryVee," he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business – he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact consumer behavior. Whether it's emerging artists, esports, Web3, or digital communications, Vaynerchuk understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase and Uber.

About VeeFriends

VeeFriends is a transmedia, entertainment and events company consisting of more than 250 characters drawn and created by Gary Vaynerchuk . VeeFriends characters represent qualities and traits Vaynerchuk hopes to inspire in others and were brought to life through Web3 technology. VeeFriends IP was minted on the ethereum blockchain to create unprecedented opportunities for utility, collectibility, and community building. For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ and join the discord channel .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-round-of-veecon-2023-speakers-and-opening-night-headline-entertainer-are-announced-by-gary-vaynerchuk-and-veefriends-301753826.html

SOURCE Gary Vaynerchuk