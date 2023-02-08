08.02.2023 07:00:15

First self-driving delivery service in Switzerland test runs on Schindler campus

Swiss, driverless, and sustainable: Migros, the Swiss startup LOXO, and Schindler are testing a new kind of delivery service called "Migronomous". This self-driving vehicle, powered by an electric motor, was developed in Switzerland and will bring groceries from the Migros store to the Schindler campus in Ebikon. This is the first time that such an innovative delivery service runs on Swiss roads.

Migros and Schindler are testing the self-driving delivery vehicle "LOXO Alpha", built by LOXO as part of a pilot project starting on February 8, 2023. This is how it works: Schindler employees in Ebikon can place a Migros order online. Migros employees load the delivery vehicle with the ordered products before it automatically drives, at a maximum speed of 30 km/h, to the Schindler company premises 500 meters away. Upon its arrival, the Schindler employees use a code to open the compartment with their order and remove their purchases. In the initial test phase, the vehicle will travel between the Migros store and the Schindler company premises once a day from Monday to Friday.  

"We are very much interested in combining vertical mobility with innovative, automotive transport options. Connected transport solutions can make cities more livable and sustainable as well as significantly contribute to decarbonization," explains Christian Studer, Head of New Technologies at Schindler.

The "LOXO Alpha" was developed and built by engineers entirely in Switzerland. It is the first self-driving delivery vehicle on Swiss roads. The vehicle travels emission-free thanks to an electric motor and can transport up to 64 shopping bags. The pilot project is very demanding. In order to achieve maximum success, the vehicle will gradually become more and more independent until it is fully automated in the last project phase.

The growth curve for online orders has been pointing upwards for years. Migronomous can play a valuable role in the area of on-demand delivery. "Migros wanted to be the first retailer in Switzerland to play an active role in this future-oriented project. A self-driving delivery service fits to our pioneering spirit," says Rainer Deutschmann, Head of the Safety and Traffic at the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund). "We can certainly imagine that the self-driving delivery service could be an addition to our existing transport fleet in the future."  

About Schindler
The Schindler Group was founded in 1874 in Switzerland and is one of the leading global suppliers of elevators, escalators, and associated services. Every day, Schindler moves 1.5 billion people all over the world with its mobility solutions. This success is backed up by 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler has set itself the long-term, scientifically based emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions along the entire value chain by 2040. This is to be achieved through a 90% absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 starting from the base year 2020 while simultaneously working to neutralize residual emissions.

