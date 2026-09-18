First Solar Aktie

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WKN DE: A0LEKM / ISIN: US3364331070

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18.09.2026 18:30:01

First Solar CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 800 Shares for $160,000

Markus Gloeckler, Chief Technology Officer, sold 800 shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Sept. 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($200); post-transaction value based on Sept. 1, 2026, market close ($199.65).

First Solar is a global leader in photovoltaic solar energy solutions with a market capitalization of $21.5 billion and TTM revenues of $5.4 billion, positioning the company as a significant participant in the renewable energy sector. The company leverages proprietary cadmium telluride technology and manufacturing expertise to differentiate its products in the competitive solar market, while maintaining a geographically diversified customer base across multiple continents. With 7,900 employees and operations spanning key solar markets worldwide, First Solar is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the expanding global transition to renewable energy infrastructure.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

First Solar Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.16666 Shs 17 780,00 5,14% First Solar Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.16666 Shs
First Solar Inc 174,80 0,00% First Solar Inc

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