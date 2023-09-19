Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.09.2023 23:18:00

FIRST STUDENT OFFICE STAFF IN GLEN ELLYN RATIFY TEAMSTER CONTRACT

Logistics, Administrative Workers Win Significant Wage Increases, Retirement Plan

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at First Student in Glen Ellyn represented by Teamsters Local 777 have voted unanimously to ratify a collective bargaining agreement. The workers provide administrative and logistical support at First Student.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"From processing payroll to coordinating bus charters, these workers ensure that First Student in Glen Ellyn is running efficiently," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "Our members saw other First Student workers securing the benefits of a Teamster contract and they were determined to get one for themselves. Now, they have just that and will be properly compensated for their important work."

The new four-year agreement includes significant wage increases, improved health care coverage, and for the very first time, a retirement savings plan.

"Prior to working at First Student, I was a member of a union, so I knew that my co-workers and I would greatly benefit from Teamster representation," said Nick Santoro, charter coordinator at First Student in Glen Ellyn. "The health care we previously had was outrageously priced and poor quality, and we were fed up with low wages. We couldn't be more excited to have a contract that addresses our concerns and compensates us fairly for our work."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to Teamsters777.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-student-office-staff-in-glen-ellyn-ratify-teamster-contract-301932604.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777

