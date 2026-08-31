Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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31.08.2026 08:00:18
First-time buyer Isa v lifetime Isa - which one should you choose?
Despite plans to scrap the lifetime Isa, experts still advise you open one now and not wait for the new first-time buyer account to launchIf you want to start saving towards your first home, don’t wait until a new Isa just for first-time buyers goes on sale. That is the advice from experts after more details emerged about a savings account the government plans to launch to help people get a foot on the property ladder.The first-time buyer Isa is likely to replace the existing lifetime Isa in two years and is supposed to be simpler than the older account. However, it looks as if the financial benefits won’t be as attractive as those offered by the current product, so there’s no advantage in hanging around. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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